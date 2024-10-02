Wix.com (WIX) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Wix.com (WIX) closed the most recent trading day at $160.09, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The cloud-based web development company's shares have seen an increase of 0.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.44, signifying a 30.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $443.27 million, indicating a 12.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.26% and +12.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Wix.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wix.com is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.93. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.27 for its industry.

We can also see that WIX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 2.72 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.