Wix.com (WIX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Wix.com (WIX) was up +2.62% at $138.62. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.08%.

The cloud-based web development company's stock has dropped by 17.65% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Wix.com is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $502.16 million, indicating a 12.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.74 per share and a revenue of $1.99 billion, signifying shifts of +5.48% and +13.07%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wixcom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% higher. Wix.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wix.com currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.32.

Meanwhile, WIX's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

