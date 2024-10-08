Wix.com Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Wix.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,955,876.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for Wix.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wix.com options trades today is 740.57 with a total volume of 10,648.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wix.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Wix.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.3 $19.7 $20.07 $140.00 $250.8K 1.6K 75 WIX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $19.6 $17.7 $19.02 $160.00 $226.7K 2.8K 1.6K WIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $19.1 $20.42 $160.00 $179.6K 2.8K 577 WIX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.5 $10.4 $10.7 $150.00 $156.2K 204 54 WIX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $20.4 $19.7 $20.1 $140.00 $132.6K 1.6K 334

About Wix.com

Wix.com is a software-as-a-service content management system platform that allows users to create, customize, and manage websites for themselves, or for clients. Wix is best known for its Wix Editor service for self-creators, but in recent years has invested heavily and introduced its Wix Studio offering for partners, who are agencies and developers. Wix also offers a range of business solutions such as payment services and marketing products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wix.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Wix.com Standing Right Now? With a volume of 221,146, the price of WIX is up 0.3% at $158.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What The Experts Say On Wix.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $196.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wix.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

