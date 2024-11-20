Wix.com sees Q4 revenue $457M-$464M, consensus $478.31M

The company said, “We expect total revenue in Q4’24 of $457 – $464 million, or 13-15% y/y growth.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WIX:
- Wix.com reports Q3 EPS $1.62, consensus $1.51
- Wix.com price target raised to $205 from $195 at JPMorgan
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 18 – November 21, 2024
- WIX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Wix.com price target lowered to $184 from $186 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.