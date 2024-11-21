Wix.com price target raised to $250 from $225 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz raised the firm’s price target on Wix.com (WIX) to $250 from $225 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as the firm argues that the Q3 results and outlook demonstrate the company’s sustainable topline-driven leverage profile and consistent scale of incremental flow through to free cash flow.
