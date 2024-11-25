Wix.com price target raised to $215 from $175 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Wix.com (WIX) to $215 from $175 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates following the company’s most recently reported results.
