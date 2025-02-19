Wix.com Ltd Reports Strong Q4 and FY2024 Results, Projecting Continued Growth and Profitability in 2025

Wix.com reported strong Q4 2024 results, highlighting significant revenue growth and free cash flow performance, with optimistic 2025 outlook.

Wix.com Ltd. reported strong financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, showcasing sustained growth with Q4 bookings of $465 million, a year-over-year increase of 18%, and revenues of $460 million, up 14% year-over-year. The company saw significant growth in its Self Creators and Partners segments, with Partner revenue rising 30% for FY2024. Notably, Wix achieved its first year of positive GAAP operating income and nearly doubled its free cash flow compared to the previous year, resulting in a Q4 free cash flow margin of 29% and an overall margin of 28% for the year. As Wix continues to focus on innovation, particularly with AI solutions and enhancements to their Studio platform, they are optimistic about maintaining growth momentum and achieving the Rule of 45 in 2025. The company completed a $200 million share repurchase plan, totaling $725 million in repurchases since August 2023, further emphasizing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Capping off 2024, Wix.com achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the Rule of 40, demonstrating strong growth and profitability metrics.

Q4 2024 bookings increased by 18% year-over-year to $465 million, contributing to a total annual revenue growth of 13%, reaching $1.76 billion.

Wix reported its first year of positive GAAP operating income, indicating improved financial health and operational efficiency.

The company completed a $200 million share repurchase plan, increasing shareholder value and confidence in its financial strategy.

Potential concerns regarding foreign exchange rate fluctuations could negatively impact bookings and revenue growth in 2025, as the company anticipates strong FX headwinds affecting its outlook.

The company is incorporating almost no contribution from new products into its 2025 forecast, which may imply reliance on existing products for growth and potentially risk-limiting innovation impact.

Wix has a history of accumulating significant accumulated deficit, ending the year with an accumulated deficit of $901.54 million, which could raise concerns about long-term financial sustainability.

What were Wix's Q4 2024 financial results?

Wix reported Q4 2024 total revenue of $460 million, up 14% year-over-year, with bookings of $465 million, up 18% y/y.

How has Wix's revenue growth performed in 2024?

Wix achieved full-year 2024 revenue of $1.761 billion, reflecting a growth of 13% compared to the previous year.

What is the significance of achieving the Rule of 40?

Wix exceeded the Rule of 40 in 2024, indicating strong growth and profitability, and is on track to meet the Rule of 45 in 2025.

What innovative products did Wix launch in 2024?

Wix introduced AI-driven solutions such as the new AI Website Builder and enhancements to the Studio platform in 2024.

What was Wix's free cash flow in 2024?

Wix's free cash flow nearly doubled in 2024, reaching $478 million, resulting in a full-year FCF margin of 28%.

Full Release





Capping off a year of sustained growth acceleration and stronger than expected FCF generation – surpassing Rule of 40 in 2024 and on track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025









Culminated a year of accelerated growth and innovation with Q4 bookings of $465 million, up 18% y/y, and Q4 revenue of $460 million, up 14% y/y





Steady growth acceleration in Self Creators coupled with continued strength in high-growth Partners, demonstrated by Partners revenue growth of 30% y/y in FY2024





Strong momentum across key product focus areas, including Studio, AI and commerce as well as solid business fundamentals and price increase benefit







Culminated a year of accelerated growth and innovation with Q4 bookings of $465 million, up 18% y/y, and Q4 revenue of $460 million, up 14% y/y



Robust growth and a stable operating cost base drove FCF



1



generation to nearly double in 2024 compared to previous year, resulting in continued profitability improvement with Q4 FCF margin of 29% and full year FCF



1



margin of 28%





Achieved first year of positive GAAP operating income in Wix history







Robust growth and a stable operating cost base drove FCF generation to nearly double in 2024 compared to previous year, resulting in continued profitability improvement with Q4 FCF margin of 29% and full year FCF margin of 28%



On track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at high end of outlook through continued innovation-powered growth and further FCF margin expansion



On track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at high end of outlook through continued innovation-powered growth and further FCF margin expansion



Completed $200 million share repurchase plan in January, totaling $725 million in aggregate repurchases since August 2023

















NEW YORK



-- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform



2



, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at



https://investors.wix.com



to view the Q4'24 Shareholder Update and other materials.





“Wix sets a high standard for innovation and creativity, and we’re constantly exceeding expectations. This past year was one of exciting innovation as we introduced revolutionary AI solutions such as the new generation AI Website Builder. We also made meaningful enhancements to the Studio platform, including the AI visual sitemap and wireframe generator and Figma integration among new advanced design capabilities,” said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. “2025 is poised to reimagine and expand the Self Creator experience with the launch of two transformative products planned for the spring and early fall. I strongly believe that these will deliver immense value to users and, in turn, accelerate Self Creator growth to double-digits in the years to come. We’re thrilled about these strategic enhancements, which are set to propel our business forward and establish a powerful foundation for the years ahead.”





“We wrapped 2024 with accelerated growth and profitability, driven by successful execution of our product roadmap and pricing strategy as well as strong business fundamentals,” added Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix. “With AI usage ramping from our growing suite of innovations and Studio continuing to win market share, we anticipate these to be even bigger growth engines in 2025 and beyond. Solid growth will be coupled with incremental efficiencies from new internal AI initiatives and a stable operating base, enabling us to continue to expand margins and set new profitability records. The high end of our outlook puts us at Rule of 45 in 2025 as we continue to prioritize balancing profitable growth through best-in-class innovation and steadfast execution.”







Q4 2024 Financial Results









Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $460.5 million, up 14% y/y





Creative Subscriptions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $329.7 million, up 11% y/y





Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.343 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 13% y/y







Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $460.5 million, up 14% y/y



Business Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $130.7 million, up 21% y/y





Transaction revenue



3



was $57.1 million, up 23% y/y







Business Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $130.7 million, up 21% y/y



Partners revenue



4



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $168.1 million, up 29% y/y



Partners revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $168.1 million, up 29% y/y



Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $464.6 million, up 18% y/y





Total bookings on a y/y constant currency basis were $466.2 million





Creative Subscriptions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $325.2 million, up 15% y/y





Business Solutions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $139.4 million, up 25% y/y







Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $464.6 million, up 18% y/y



Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 69%





Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 84%





Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 30%







Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 69%



Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 70%





Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 85%





Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 32%







Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 70%



GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $48.0 million, or $0.86 per basic share or $0.80 per diluted share



GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $48.0 million, or $0.86 per basic share or $0.80 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $117.1 million, or $2.10 per basic share or $1.93 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $117.1 million, or $2.10 per basic share or $1.93 per diluted share



Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $133.7 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.0 million, leading to free cash flow of $131.8 million









FY 2024 Financial Results









Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.761 billion, up 13% y/y





Creative Subscriptions revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.265 billion, up 10% y/y





Business Solutions revenue for the full year 2024 was $495.7 million, up 21% y/y





Transaction revenue



3



was $214.9 million, up 21% y/y











Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.761 billion, up 13% y/y



Partners revenue



4



for the full year 2024 was $610.1 million, up 30% y/y



Partners revenue for the full year 2024 was $610.1 million, up 30% y/y



Total bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.830 billion, up 15% y/y





Creative Subscriptions bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.315 billion, up 12% y/y





Business Solutions bookings for the full year 2024 were $514.6 million, up 22% y/y







Total bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.830 billion, up 15% y/y



Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2024 was 68%





Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 83%





Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 29%







Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2024 was 68%



Total non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 was 69%





Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 84%





Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 30%







Total non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 was 69%



GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $138.3 million, or $2.49 per basic share or $2.36 per diluted share



GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $138.3 million, or $2.49 per basic share or $2.36 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $383.3 million, or $6.90 per basic share or $6.39 per diluted share



Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $383.3 million, or $6.90 per basic share or $6.39 per diluted share



Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024 was $497.4 million, while capital expenditures totaled $19.3 million, leading to free cash flow of $478.1 million



Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024 was $497.4 million, while capital expenditures totaled $19.3 million, leading to free cash flow of $478.1 million



Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow



1



for the full year 2024 would have been $488.4 million, or 28% of revenue



Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow for the full year 2024 would have been $488.4 million, or 28% of revenue



Executed $466 million in repurchases of ordinary shares in 2024 as we remained committed to share count management and returning value to shareholders



Executed $466 million in repurchases of ordinary shares in 2024 as we remained committed to share count management and returning value to shareholders



Finished full year 2024 with 6.2 million total premium subscriptions as of December 31, 2024



Finished full year 2024 with 6.2 million total premium subscriptions as of December 31, 2024



Registered users as of December 31, 2024 were over 282 million



Registered users as of December 31, 2024 were over 282 million



Total employee count as of December 31, 2024 was 5,283







____________________







1 Free cash flow excluding expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters.









2 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q3 2024.









3 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.









4 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions businesses.









Financial Outlook







We expect another year of robust bookings and revenue growth powered by existing key growth initiatives and ongoing product enhancements against a stable and positive demand environment:









With Studio continuing to outperform and AI usage and conversion benefits ramping, we anticipate these initiatives to be even bigger growth engines in 2025













We are continuously testing and rolling out product enhancements as well as new strategic initiatives, which are driving demonstrable added value to users. As a result, we expect incremental ARPS and conversion improvements.











We expect top-line contribution from those enhancements and initiatives already rolled out and underway to layer in as we progress through the year, resulting in accelerated growth in 2H.



This acceleration is anticipated for both revenue and bookings, even as bookings fully laps pricing tailwinds in mid-Q1’25.









While confident the new products in our pipeline, particularly the meaningful Self Creator offerings coming this year, will drive medium-term growth,



we are incorporating almost no contribution from new products into our 2025 forecast



.







As a global company with ~40% of revenue derived in non-US dollar currencies, we began to experience adverse effects from outsized changes in FX rates beginning mid-Q4 and continuing YTD, particularly the US dollar to Euro and British pound exchange rates.



Assuming late January spot rates, we anticipate strong FX headwinds to 2025 outlook.







As such, we provide outlook for the year and the first quarter on both as-reported and constant currency bases.



















As-reported









As-reported





growth y/y









FX impact









Constant currency





growth y/y





















Full year 2025



























Bookings





$2,025 - 2,060 million





11 - 13%





~$45 million







13 - 15%











Revenue





$1,970 - 2,000 million





12 - 14%





~$34 million







14 - 16%











Free cash flow





$590 - 610 million





30 - 31% margin





~$25 million







31 - 32% margin













Q1’25



























Revenue





$469 - 473 million





12 - 13%





~$6 million







13 - 14%















With a meaningful portion of our operating expenses denominated in non-US currencies, the strengthening US dollar is expected to drive a modest benefit to 2025 expenses. As a result, the net FX impact on free cash flow is expected to be smaller than the anticipated top-line headwinds.







We believe our strong commitment to sustained top-line momentum and translating growth into additional operating leverage puts us on track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at the high end of our outlook.











Conference Call and Webcast Information









Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.wix.com/



.









About Wix.com Ltd.











Wix



is the leading SaaS website builder platform



1



to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.





For more about Wix, please visit our



Press Room







Media Relations Contact:



PR@wix.com











Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics









To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Bookings and Creative Subscriptions Bookings are also presented on a further non-GAAP basis by excluding, in each case, bookings associated with long term B2B partnership agreements. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude one-time cash restructuring charges and the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.





The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.





Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners.









Forward-Looking Statements









This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners, and generate new premium subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per premium subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of Israel-Hamas war and/or the Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





















Wix.com Ltd.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP









(In thousands, except loss per share data)

















































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)











Revenues







































Creative Subscriptions





$





329,732









$





296,154









$





1,264,975









$





1,152,007









Business Solutions





130,723









107,617









495,675









409,658













460,455









403,771









1,760,650









1,561,665















































Cost of Revenues







































Creative Subscriptions





52,671









52,794









213,422









215,515









Business Solutions





90,965









73,319









351,213









297,013













143,636









126,113









564,635









512,528













































Gross Profit





316,819









277,658









1,196,015









1,049,137













































Operating expenses:





































Research and development





127,186









125,743









495,281









481,293









Selling and marketing





106,629









103,642









425,457









399,577









General and administrative





46,984









43,401









175,136









160,033









Impairment, restructuring and other costs





-









3,103









-









32,614









Total operating expenses





280,799









275,889









1,095,874









1,073,517









Operating income (loss)





36,020









1,769









100,141









(24,380)









Financial income, net





16,355









6,461









51,820









62,474









Other income (expenses), net





(94)









44









(36)









(255)









Income before taxes on income





52,281









8,274









151,925









37,839









Income tax expenses





4,257









5,320









13,603









4,702









Net income





$





48,024









$





2,954









$





138,322









$





33,137













































Basic net income per share





$





0.86









$





0.05









$





2.49









$





0.58









Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share





55,786,201









57,317,815









55,579,368









56,829,962













































Diluted net income per share





$





0.80









$





0.05









$





2.36









$





0.57









Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share





60,648,791









59,085,757









59,953,371









58,403,037





















































Wix.com Ltd.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)





















































December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023











Assets







(unaudited)









(audited)









Current Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





660,939









$





609,622









Short-term deposits









106,844













212,709









Restricted deposits









773













2,125









Marketable securities









338,593













140,563









Trade receivables









46,166













57,394









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









126,887













47,792









Total current assets









1,280,202













1,070,205





































Long-Term Assets:





























Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets









27,021













34,296









Property and equipment, net









128,155













136,928









Marketable securities









6,135













64,806









Intangible assets, net









22,141













28,010









Goodwill









49,329













49,329









Operating lease right-of-use assets









399,861













420,562









Total long-term assets









632,642













733,931





































Total assets





$





1,912,844









$





1,804,136







































Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency































Current Liabilities:





























Trade payables





$





48,003









$





38,305









Employees and payroll accruals









142,007













56,581









Deferred revenues









661,171













592,608









Current portion of convertible notes, net









572,880













-









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









63,246













76,556









Operating lease liabilities









27,907













24,981









Total current liabilities









1,515,214













789,031









Long Term Liabilities:





























Long-term deferred revenues









89,271













83,384









Long-term deferred tax liability









1,965













7,167









Convertible notes, net









-













569,714









Other long-term liabilities









16,021













7,699









Long-term operating lease liabilities









369,159













401,626









Total long-term liabilities









476,416













1,069,590





































Total liabilities









1,991,630













1,858,621





































Shareholders' Deficiency





























Ordinary shares









107













110









Additional paid-in capital









1,840,574













1,539,952









Treasury Stock









(1,025,167)













(558,875)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









7,242













4,192









Accumulated deficit









(901,542)













(1,039,864)









Total shareholders' deficiency









(78,786)













(54,485)





































Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency





$





1,912,844









$





1,804,136













































Wix.com Ltd.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)





















































































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















































Net income





$









48,024









$





2,954









$









138,322









$





33,137









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





















































Depreciation









6,278













6,725













25,246













20,492









Amortization









1,460













1,488













5,869













5,954









Share based compensation expenses









61,801













58,195













240,721













224,625









Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs









793













789













3,166













4,194









Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits









(635)













(586)













852













(2,415)









Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs









-













3,567













-













26,699









Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net









(7,838)













4,237













(13,381)













8,346









Remeasurement loss (gain) on Marketable equity









-













(10,296)













(3,367)













(30,608)









Changes in deferred income taxes, net









(7)













(2,035)













(5,196)













(8,784)









Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets









4,351













7,174













24,246













27,231









Changes in operating lease liabilities









(2,821)













16,701













(33,086)













(31,333)









Loss on foreign exchange, net









2,471













-













3,906













-









Decrease (increase) in trade receivables









4,058













(2,794)













11,228













(15,308)









Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets









(63,684)













(10,845)













(76,963)













(20,105)









Increase (decrease) in trade payables









17,329













15,120













12,893













(52,455)









Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals









66,407













(8,307)













85,426













(29,532)









Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues









1,609













2,788













74,450













76,193









Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities









(5,860)













5,505













3,083













11,915









Net cash provided by operating activities









133,736













90,380













497,415













248,246









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















































Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits









97,051













131,754













276,697













625,495









Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits









(25,540)













(99,725)













(170,332)













(297,917)









Investment in marketable securities









-













(2,607)













(267,209)













(6,732)









Proceeds from marketable securities









15,000













33,690













125,176













250,960









Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment









(1,562)













(9,582)













(17,813)













(63,021)









Capitalization of internal use of software









(401)













(408)













(1,523)













(3,028)









Investment in other assets









-













-













-













(111)









Proceeds from investment in other assets





$





-













-









$





550













-









Proceeds from sale of equity securities









-













19,203













22,148













68,671









Purchases of investments in privately held companies









(1,000)













(76)













(3,160)













(7,603)









Net cash provided by investing activities









83,548













72,249













(35,466)













566,714









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















































Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares









6,692













898













59,576













39,660









Purchase of treasury stock









-













(58,698)













(466,302)













(127,017)









Repayment of convertible notes









-













-













-













(362,667)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









6,692













(57,800)













(406,726)













(450,024)









Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash









(2,471)













-













(3,906)













-









INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS









221,505













104,829













51,317













364,936









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period









439,434













504,793













609,622













244,686









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period





$





660,939









$





609,622









$





660,939









$





609,622





































































Wix.com Ltd.









KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS









(In thousands)

































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Creative Subscriptions









329,732













296,154













1,264,975













1,152,007









Business Solutions









130,723













107,617













495,675













409,658











Total Revenues







$





460,455









$





403,771









$





1,760,650









$





1,561,665

































































Creative Subscriptions









325,203













283,501













1,315,445













1,174,776









Business Solutions









139,389













111,503













514,607













422,727











Total Bookings







$





464,592









$





395,004









$





1,830,052









$





1,597,503

































































Free Cash Flow





$





131,773









$





80,390









$





478,079









$





182,197









Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and restructuring costs





$





131,773









$





90,125









$





488,404









$





246,058









Creative Subscriptions ARR





$





1,343,070









$





1,192,814









$





1,343,070









$





1,192,814

















































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS









(In thousands)

































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Revenues





$





460,455









$





403,771









$





1,760,650









$





1,561,665









Change in deferred revenues









1,609













2,788













74,450













76,193









Change in unbilled contractual obligations









2,528













(11,555)













(5,048)













(40,355)









Bookings





$





464,592









$





395,004









$





1,830,052









$





1,597,503





























































Y/Y growth









18%

























15%

































































































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Creative Subscriptions Revenues





$





329,732









$





296,154









$





1,264,975









$





1,152,007









Change in deferred revenues









(7,057)













(1,098)













55,518













63,124









Change in unbilled contractual obligations









2,528













(11,555)













(5,048)













(40,355)









Creative Subscriptions Bookings





$





325,203









$





283,501









$





1,315,445









$





1,174,776





























































Y/Y growth









15%

























12%













































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Business Solutions Revenues





$





130,723









$





107,617









$





495,675









$





409,658









Change in deferred revenues









8,666













3,886













18,932













13,069









Business Solutions Bookings





$





139,389









$





111,503









$





514,607









$





422,727





























































Y/Y growth









25%

























22%





























































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS









(In millions)





































Year Ended





































December 31,





































2024









2023





































(unaudited)









Q1 Cohort revenues





























$





45









$





45









Q1 Change in deferred revenues

































16













15









Q1 Cohort Bookings





























$





61









$





60

















































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT









(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended





















December 31,





































2024









2023





















(unaudited)









Revenues





























$





460,455









$





403,771









FX impact on Q4/24 using Y/Y rates

































(110)













-









Revenues excluding FX impact





























$





460,345









$





403,771





























































Y/Y growth

































14%





















































































Three Months Ended





















December 31,





































2024









2023





















(unaudited)









Bookings





























$





464,592









$





395,004









FX impact on Q4/24 using Y/Y rates

































1,600













-









Bookings excluding FX impact





























$





466,192









$





395,004





























































Y/Y growth

































18%





























































































































Wix.com Ltd.









TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP









(In thousands)





















































































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023









(1) Share based compensation expenses:





(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Cost of revenues





$





3,466









$





3,675









$





14,146









$





15,013









Research and development









32,320













31,982













126,462













119,482









Selling and marketing









9,625













11,232













38,755













41,277









General and administrative









16,390













11,306













61,358













48,853









Total share based compensation expenses









61,801













58,195













240,721













224,625









(2) Amortization









1,834













1,488













6,243













5,954









(3) Acquisition related expenses









-













9













6













472









(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs









793













789













3,166













4,194









(5) Impairment, restructuring and other costs









-













3,103













-













32,614









(6) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses









881













137













1,464













748









(7) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity and other investments









-













(10,296)













(2,536)













(30,608)









(8) Non-operating foreign exchange income









3,767













15,287













(4,703)













1,499









(9) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments









-













2,368













583













(4,337)









Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP





$





69,076









$





71,080









$





244,944









$





235,161





































































































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT









(In thousands)





















































































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Gross Profit





$





316,819









$





277,658









$





1,196,015









$





1,049,137









Share based compensation expenses









3,466













3,675













14,146













15,013









Acquisition related expenses









-













5













-













229









Amortization









667













667













2,669













2,669









Non GAAP Gross Profit









320,952













282,005













1,212,830













1,067,048





























































Non GAAP Gross margin









70%













70%













69%













68%





















































































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions





$





277,061









$





243,360









$





1,051,553









$





936,492









Share based compensation expenses









2,482













2,695













10,232













11,081









Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions









279,543













246,055













1,061,785













947,573





























































Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions









85%













83%













84%













82%





















































































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Gross Profit - Business Solutions





$





39,758









$





34,298









$





144,462









$





112,645









Share based compensation expenses









984













980













3,914













3,932









Acquisition related expenses









-













5













-













229









Amortization









667













667













2,669













2,669









Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions









41,409













35,950













151,045













119,475





























































Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions









32%













33%













30%













29%

















































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME









(In thousands)

































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024













2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Operating income (loss)





$





36,020









$





1,769









$





100,141









$





(24,380)









Adjustments:





















































Share based compensation expenses









61,801













58,195













240,721













224,625









Amortization









1,834













1,488













6,243













5,954









Impairment, restructuring and other charges









-













3,103













-













32,614









Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses









881













137













1,464













748









Acquisition related expenses









-













9













6













472









Total adjustments





$





64,516









$





62,932









$





248,434









$





264,413





























































Non GAAP operating income





$





100,536









$





64,701









$





348,575









$





240,033





























































Non GAAP operating margin









22%













16%













20%













15%

















































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE









(In thousands, except per share data)

































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Net income





$





48,024









$





2,954









$





138,322









$





33,137









Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments









69,076













71,080













244,944













235,161









Non-GAAP net income$





$





117,100









$





74,034









$





383,266









$





268,298





























































Basic Non GAAP net income per share





$





2.10









$





1.29









$





6.90









$





4.72









Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share









55,786,201













57,317,815













55,579,368













56,829,962





























































Diluted Non GAAP net income per share





$





1.93









$





1.22









$





6.39









$





4.39









Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share









60,648,791













60,512,505













59,953,371













61,106,462

















































































































Wix.com Ltd.









RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW









(In thousands)

































































Three Months Ended









Year Ended













December 31,









December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023













(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





133,736









$





90,380









$





497,415









$





248,246









Capital expenditures, net









(1,963)













(9,990)













(19,336)













(66,049)









Free Cash Flow





$





131,773









$





80,390









$





478,079









$





182,197





























































Restructuring and other costs









-













1,411













-













5,915









Capex related to HQ build out









-













8,324













10,325













57,946









Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and restructuring costs





$





131,773









$





90,125









$





488,404









$





246,058



































































