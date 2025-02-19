News & Insights

Wix.com Ltd Reports Strong Q4 and FY2024 Results, Projecting Continued Growth and Profitability in 2025

February 19, 2025 — 01:10 am EST

Wix.com reported strong Q4 2024 results, highlighting significant revenue growth and free cash flow performance, with optimistic 2025 outlook.

Wix.com Ltd. reported strong financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, showcasing sustained growth with Q4 bookings of $465 million, a year-over-year increase of 18%, and revenues of $460 million, up 14% year-over-year. The company saw significant growth in its Self Creators and Partners segments, with Partner revenue rising 30% for FY2024. Notably, Wix achieved its first year of positive GAAP operating income and nearly doubled its free cash flow compared to the previous year, resulting in a Q4 free cash flow margin of 29% and an overall margin of 28% for the year. As Wix continues to focus on innovation, particularly with AI solutions and enhancements to their Studio platform, they are optimistic about maintaining growth momentum and achieving the Rule of 45 in 2025. The company completed a $200 million share repurchase plan, totaling $725 million in repurchases since August 2023, further emphasizing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • Capping off 2024, Wix.com achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the Rule of 40, demonstrating strong growth and profitability metrics.
  • Q4 2024 bookings increased by 18% year-over-year to $465 million, contributing to a total annual revenue growth of 13%, reaching $1.76 billion.
  • Wix reported its first year of positive GAAP operating income, indicating improved financial health and operational efficiency.
  • The company completed a $200 million share repurchase plan, increasing shareholder value and confidence in its financial strategy.

Potential Negatives

  • Potential concerns regarding foreign exchange rate fluctuations could negatively impact bookings and revenue growth in 2025, as the company anticipates strong FX headwinds affecting its outlook.
  • The company is incorporating almost no contribution from new products into its 2025 forecast, which may imply reliance on existing products for growth and potentially risk-limiting innovation impact.
  • Wix has a history of accumulating significant accumulated deficit, ending the year with an accumulated deficit of $901.54 million, which could raise concerns about long-term financial sustainability.

FAQ

What were Wix's Q4 2024 financial results?

Wix reported Q4 2024 total revenue of $460 million, up 14% year-over-year, with bookings of $465 million, up 18% y/y.


How has Wix's revenue growth performed in 2024?

Wix achieved full-year 2024 revenue of $1.761 billion, reflecting a growth of 13% compared to the previous year.


What is the significance of achieving the Rule of 40?

Wix exceeded the Rule of 40 in 2024, indicating strong growth and profitability, and is on track to meet the Rule of 45 in 2025.


What innovative products did Wix launch in 2024?

Wix introduced AI-driven solutions such as the new AI Website Builder and enhancements to the Studio platform in 2024.


What was Wix's free cash flow in 2024?

Wix's free cash flow nearly doubled in 2024, reaching $478 million, resulting in a full-year FCF margin of 28%.

$WIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $WIX stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Capping off a year of sustained growth acceleration and stronger than expected FCF generation – surpassing Rule of 40 in 2024 and on track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025




  • Culminated a year of accelerated growth and innovation with Q4 bookings of $465 million, up 18% y/y, and Q4 revenue of $460 million, up 14% y/y


    • Steady growth acceleration in Self Creators coupled with continued strength in high-growth Partners, demonstrated by Partners revenue growth of 30% y/y in FY2024


    • Strong momentum across key product focus areas, including Studio, AI and commerce as well as solid business fundamentals and price increase benefit




  • Robust growth and a stable operating cost base drove FCF

    1

    generation to nearly double in 2024 compared to previous year, resulting in continued profitability improvement with Q4 FCF margin of 29% and full year FCF

    1

    margin of 28%


    • Achieved first year of positive GAAP operating income in Wix history




  • On track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at high end of outlook through continued innovation-powered growth and further FCF margin expansion


  • Completed $200 million share repurchase plan in January, totaling $725 million in aggregate repurchases since August 2023








NEW YORK

-- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform

2

, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. Please visit the Wix Investor Relations website at

https://investors.wix.com

to view the Q4'24 Shareholder Update and other materials.



“Wix sets a high standard for innovation and creativity, and we’re constantly exceeding expectations. This past year was one of exciting innovation as we introduced revolutionary AI solutions such as the new generation AI Website Builder. We also made meaningful enhancements to the Studio platform, including the AI visual sitemap and wireframe generator and Figma integration among new advanced design capabilities,” said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. “2025 is poised to reimagine and expand the Self Creator experience with the launch of two transformative products planned for the spring and early fall. I strongly believe that these will deliver immense value to users and, in turn, accelerate Self Creator growth to double-digits in the years to come. We’re thrilled about these strategic enhancements, which are set to propel our business forward and establish a powerful foundation for the years ahead.”



“We wrapped 2024 with accelerated growth and profitability, driven by successful execution of our product roadmap and pricing strategy as well as strong business fundamentals,” added Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix. “With AI usage ramping from our growing suite of innovations and Studio continuing to win market share, we anticipate these to be even bigger growth engines in 2025 and beyond. Solid growth will be coupled with incremental efficiencies from new internal AI initiatives and a stable operating base, enabling us to continue to expand margins and set new profitability records. The high end of our outlook puts us at Rule of 45 in 2025 as we continue to prioritize balancing profitable growth through best-in-class innovation and steadfast execution.”




Q4 2024 Financial Results




  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $460.5 million, up 14% y/y


    • Creative Subscriptions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $329.7 million, up 11% y/y


    • Creative Subscriptions ARR increased to $1.343 billion as of the end of the quarter, up 13% y/y




  • Business Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $130.7 million, up 21% y/y


    • Transaction revenue

      3

      was $57.1 million, up 23% y/y




  • Partners revenue

    4

    in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $168.1 million, up 29% y/y


  • Total bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $464.6 million, up 18% y/y


    • Total bookings on a y/y constant currency basis were $466.2 million


    • Creative Subscriptions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $325.2 million, up 15% y/y


    • Business Solutions bookings in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $139.4 million, up 25% y/y




  • Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 69%


    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 84%


    • Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 30%




  • Total non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 70%


    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 85%


    • Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 32%




  • GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $48.0 million, or $0.86 per basic share or $0.80 per diluted share


  • Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $117.1 million, or $2.10 per basic share or $1.93 per diluted share


  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $133.7 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.0 million, leading to free cash flow of $131.8 million




FY 2024 Financial Results




  • Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.761 billion, up 13% y/y


    • Creative Subscriptions revenue for the full year 2024 was $1.265 billion, up 10% y/y


    • Business Solutions revenue for the full year 2024 was $495.7 million, up 21% y/y


      • Transaction revenue

        3

        was $214.9 million, up 21% y/y






  • Partners revenue

    4

    for the full year 2024 was $610.1 million, up 30% y/y


  • Total bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.830 billion, up 15% y/y


    • Creative Subscriptions bookings for the full year 2024 were $1.315 billion, up 12% y/y


    • Business Solutions bookings for the full year 2024 were $514.6 million, up 22% y/y




  • Total gross margin on a GAAP basis for the full year 2024 was 68%


    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 83%


    • Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 29%




  • Total non-GAAP gross margin for the full year 2024 was 69%


    • Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 84%


    • Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 30%




  • GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $138.3 million, or $2.49 per basic share or $2.36 per diluted share


  • Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2024 was $383.3 million, or $6.90 per basic share or $6.39 per diluted share


  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024 was $497.4 million, while capital expenditures totaled $19.3 million, leading to free cash flow of $478.1 million


  • Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow

    1

    for the full year 2024 would have been $488.4 million, or 28% of revenue


  • Executed $466 million in repurchases of ordinary shares in 2024 as we remained committed to share count management and returning value to shareholders


  • Finished full year 2024 with 6.2 million total premium subscriptions as of December 31, 2024


  • Registered users as of December 31, 2024 were over 282 million


  • Total employee count as of December 31, 2024 was 5,283



____________________



1 Free cash flow excluding expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters.




2 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of Q3 2024.




3 Transaction revenue is a portion of Business Solutions revenue, and we define transaction revenue as all revenue generated through transaction facilitation, primarily from Wix Payments, as well as Wix POS, shipping solutions and multi-channel commerce and gift card solutions.




4 Partners revenue is defined as revenue generated through agencies and freelancers that build sites or applications for other users (“Agencies”) as well as revenue generated through B2B partnerships, such as LegalZoom or Vistaprint (“Resellers”). We identify Agencies using multiple criteria, including but not limited to, the number of sites built, participation in the Wix Partner Program and/or the Wix Marketplace or Wix products used (incl. Wix Studio). Partners revenue includes revenue from both the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions businesses.




Financial Outlook



We expect another year of robust bookings and revenue growth powered by existing key growth initiatives and ongoing product enhancements against a stable and positive demand environment:





  • With Studio continuing to outperform and AI usage and conversion benefits ramping, we anticipate these initiatives to be even bigger growth engines in 2025





  • We are continuously testing and rolling out product enhancements as well as new strategic initiatives, which are driving demonstrable added value to users. As a result, we expect incremental ARPS and conversion improvements.





    We expect top-line contribution from those enhancements and initiatives already rolled out and underway to layer in as we progress through the year, resulting in accelerated growth in 2H.

    This acceleration is anticipated for both revenue and bookings, even as bookings fully laps pricing tailwinds in mid-Q1’25.




  • While confident the new products in our pipeline, particularly the meaningful Self Creator offerings coming this year, will drive medium-term growth,

    we are incorporating almost no contribution from new products into our 2025 forecast

    .



As a global company with ~40% of revenue derived in non-US dollar currencies, we began to experience adverse effects from outsized changes in FX rates beginning mid-Q4 and continuing YTD, particularly the US dollar to Euro and British pound exchange rates.

Assuming late January spot rates, we anticipate strong FX headwinds to 2025 outlook.



As such, we provide outlook for the year and the first quarter on both as-reported and constant currency bases.

As-reported

As-reported


growth y/y

FX impact

Constant currency


growth y/y


Full year 2025




Bookings
$2,025 - 2,060 million
11 - 13%
~$45 million

13 - 15%

Revenue
$1,970 - 2,000 million
12 - 14%
~$34 million

14 - 16%

Free cash flow
$590 - 610 million
30 - 31% margin
~$25 million

31 - 32% margin


Q1’25




Revenue
$469 - 473 million
12 - 13%
~$6 million

13 - 14%




With a meaningful portion of our operating expenses denominated in non-US currencies, the strengthening US dollar is expected to drive a modest benefit to 2025 expenses. As a result, the net FX impact on free cash flow is expected to be smaller than the anticipated top-line headwinds.




We believe our strong commitment to sustained top-line momentum and translating growth into additional operating leverage puts us on track to achieve Rule of 45 in 2025 at the high end of our outlook.





Conference Call and Webcast Information




Wix will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at

https://investors.wix.com/

.





About Wix.com Ltd.





Wix

is the leading SaaS website builder platform

1

to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded  in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.



For more about Wix, please visit our

Press Room



Media Relations Contact:

PR@wix.com





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics




To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow on a constant currency basis, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or foreign exchange neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognized as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Bookings and Creative Subscriptions Bookings are also presented on a further non-GAAP basis by excluding, in each case, bookings associated with long term B2B partnership agreements. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude one-time cash restructuring charges and the capital expenditures and other expenses associated with the buildout of our new corporate headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.



The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.



Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) the total monthly revenue of all Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations multiplied by all registered domains in effect on the last day of the period; and (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements including enterprise partners.





Forward-Looking Statements




This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, bookings and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “aim,” “forecast,” “indication,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the quarterly and annual guidance, are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that we will be able to attract and retain registered users and partners, and generate new premium subscriptions, in particular as we continuously adjust our marketing strategy and as the macro-economic environment continues to be turbulent; our expectation that we will be able to increase the average revenue we derive per premium subscription, including through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, as well as third-party products we will offer in the future within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions and our Wix Studio product; our expectations regarding our ability to develop relevant and required products using artificial intelligence (“AI”), the regulatory environment impacting AI and AI-related activities, including privacy and intellectual property, and potential competitive impacts from AI tools; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior, in particular during turbulent macro-economic environments; our prediction of the future revenues and/or bookings generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth, as well as our ability to generate and maintain elevated levels of free cash flow and profitability; our expectation to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our expectation that we will effectively execute our initiatives to improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and continue attracting registered users and partners, and increase user retention, user engagement and sales; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our expectation regarding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, potential illiquidity of banking systems, and other recessionary trends on our business; our expectations relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase program; our expectation that we will effectively manage our infrastructure; our expectation to comply with AI, privacy, and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; our expectations regarding the outcome of any regulatory investigation or litigation, including class actions; our expectations regarding future changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues, as well as our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; our expectations regarding changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of Israel-Hamas war and/or the Israel-Hezbollah hostilities and/or the Ukraine-Russia war and any escalations thereof and potential for wider regional instability and conflict; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future; our expectations with respect to the integration and performance of acquisitions; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; and our expectations about entering into new markets and attracting new customer demographics, including our ability to successfully attract new partners large enterprise-level users and to grow our activities, including through the adoption of our Wix Studio product, with these customer types as anticipated and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.






























































































































































































































































































































































































Wix.com Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP

(In thousands, except loss per share data)










Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)


Revenues







Creative Subscriptions
$
329,732

$
296,154

$
1,264,975

$
1,152,007

Business Solutions
130,723

107,617

495,675

409,658


460,455

403,771

1,760,650

1,561,665










Cost of Revenues







Creative Subscriptions
52,671

52,794

213,422

215,515

Business Solutions
90,965

73,319

351,213

297,013


143,636

126,113

564,635

512,528









Gross Profit
316,819

277,658

1,196,015

1,049,137









Operating expenses:







Research and development
127,186

125,743

495,281

481,293

Selling and marketing
106,629

103,642

425,457

399,577

General and administrative
46,984

43,401

175,136

160,033

Impairment, restructuring and other costs
-

3,103

-

32,614

Total operating expenses
280,799

275,889

1,095,874

1,073,517

Operating income (loss)
36,020

1,769

100,141

(24,380)

Financial income, net
16,355

6,461

51,820

62,474

Other income (expenses), net
(94)

44

(36)

(255)

Income before taxes on income
52,281

8,274

151,925

37,839

Income tax expenses
4,257

5,320

13,603

4,702

Net income
$
48,024

$
2,954

$
138,322

$
33,137









Basic net income per share
$
0.86

$
0.05

$
2.49

$
0.58

Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share
55,786,201

57,317,815

55,579,368

56,829,962









Diluted net income per share
$
0.80

$
0.05

$
2.36

$
0.57

Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share
60,648,791

59,085,757

59,953,371

58,403,037




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)










December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023


Assets
(unaudited)

(audited)

Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
660,939

$
609,622

Short-term deposits

106,844


212,709

Restricted deposits

773


2,125

Marketable securities

338,593


140,563

Trade receivables

46,166


57,394

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

126,887


47,792

Total current assets

1,280,202


1,070,205







Long-Term Assets:





Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

27,021


34,296

Property and equipment, net

128,155


136,928

Marketable securities

6,135


64,806

Intangible assets, net

22,141


28,010

Goodwill

49,329


49,329

Operating lease right-of-use assets

399,861


420,562

Total long-term assets

632,642


733,931







Total assets
$
1,912,844

$
1,804,136








Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficiency





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables
$
48,003

$
38,305

Employees and payroll accruals

142,007


56,581

Deferred revenues

661,171


592,608

Current portion of convertible notes, net

572,880


-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

63,246


76,556

Operating lease liabilities

27,907


24,981

Total current liabilities

1,515,214


789,031

Long Term Liabilities:





Long-term deferred revenues

89,271


83,384

Long-term deferred tax liability

1,965


7,167

Convertible notes, net

-


569,714

Other long-term liabilities

16,021


7,699

Long-term operating lease liabilities

369,159


401,626

Total long-term liabilities

476,416


1,069,590







Total liabilities

1,991,630


1,858,621







Shareholders'  Deficiency





Ordinary shares

107


110

Additional paid-in capital

1,840,574


1,539,952

Treasury Stock

(1,025,167)


(558,875)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

7,242


4,192

Accumulated deficit

(901,542)


(1,039,864)

Total shareholders' deficiency

(78,786)


(54,485)







Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
$
1,912,844

$
1,804,136




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)


























Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income
$
48,024

$
2,954

$
138,322

$
33,137

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation

6,278


6,725


25,246


20,492

Amortization

1,460


1,488


5,869


5,954

Share based compensation expenses

61,801


58,195


240,721


224,625

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

793


789


3,166


4,194

Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits

(635)


(586)


852


(2,415)

Non-cash impairment, restructuring and other costs

-


3,567


-


26,699

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net

(7,838)


4,237


(13,381)


8,346

Remeasurement loss (gain) on Marketable equity

-


(10,296)


(3,367)


(30,608)

Changes in deferred income taxes, net

(7)


(2,035)


(5,196)


(8,784)

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets

4,351


7,174


24,246


27,231

Changes in operating lease liabilities

(2,821)


16,701


(33,086)


(31,333)

Loss on foreign exchange, net

2,471


-


3,906


-

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

4,058


(2,794)


11,228


(15,308)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets

(63,684)


(10,845)


(76,963)


(20,105)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

17,329


15,120


12,893


(52,455)

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

66,407


(8,307)


85,426


(29,532)

Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues

1,609


2,788


74,450


76,193

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(5,860)


5,505


3,083


11,915

Net cash provided by operating activities

133,736


90,380


497,415


248,246

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits

97,051


131,754


276,697


625,495

Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits

(25,540)


(99,725)


(170,332)


(297,917)

Investment in marketable securities

-


(2,607)


(267,209)


(6,732)

Proceeds from marketable securities

15,000


33,690


125,176


250,960

Purchase of property and equipment and lease prepayment

(1,562)


(9,582)


(17,813)


(63,021)

Capitalization of internal use of software

(401)


(408)


(1,523)


(3,028)

Investment in other assets

-


-


-


(111)

Proceeds from investment in other assets
$
-


-

$
550


-

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

-


19,203


22,148


68,671

Purchases of investments in privately held companies

(1,000)


(76)


(3,160)


(7,603)

Net cash provided by investing activities

83,548


72,249


(35,466)


566,714

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares

6,692


898


59,576


39,660

Purchase of treasury stock

-


(58,698)


(466,302)


(127,017)

Repayment of convertible notes

-


-


-


(362,667)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

6,692


(57,800)


(406,726)


(450,024)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

(2,471)


-


(3,906)


-

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

221,505


104,829


51,317


364,936

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period

439,434


504,793


609,622


244,686

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$
660,939

$
609,622

$
660,939

$
609,622































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Wix.com Ltd.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(In thousands)














Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions

329,732


296,154


1,264,975


1,152,007

Business Solutions

130,723


107,617


495,675


409,658


Total Revenues
$
460,455

$
403,771

$
1,760,650

$
1,561,665















Creative Subscriptions

325,203


283,501


1,315,445


1,174,776

Business Solutions

139,389


111,503


514,607


422,727


Total Bookings
$
464,592

$
395,004

$
1,830,052

$
1,597,503















Free Cash Flow
$
131,773

$
80,390

$
478,079

$
182,197

Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and restructuring costs
$
131,773

$
90,125

$
488,404

$
246,058

Creative Subscriptions ARR
$
1,343,070

$
1,192,814

$
1,343,070

$
1,192,814

























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS

(In thousands)














Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues
$
460,455

$
403,771

$
1,760,650

$
1,561,665

Change in deferred revenues

1,609


2,788


74,450


76,193

Change in unbilled contractual obligations

2,528


(11,555)


(5,048)


(40,355)

Bookings
$
464,592

$
395,004

$
1,830,052

$
1,597,503













Y/Y growth

18%





15%




























Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions Revenues
$
329,732

$
296,154

$
1,264,975

$
1,152,007

Change in deferred revenues

(7,057)


(1,098)


55,518


63,124

Change in unbilled contractual obligations

2,528


(11,555)


(5,048)


(40,355)

Creative Subscriptions Bookings
$
325,203

$
283,501

$
1,315,445

$
1,174,776













Y/Y growth

15%





12%
















Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Business Solutions Revenues
$
130,723

$
107,617

$
495,675

$
409,658

Change in deferred revenues

8,666


3,886


18,932


13,069

Business Solutions Bookings
$
139,389

$
111,503

$
514,607

$
422,727













Y/Y growth

25%





22%



























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS

(In millions)








Year Ended








December 31,








2024

2023








(unaudited)

Q1 Cohort revenues






$
45

$
45

Q1 Change in deferred revenues







16


15

Q1 Cohort Bookings






$
61

$
60

























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND BOOKINGS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended




December 31,








2024

2023




(unaudited)

Revenues






$
460,455

$
403,771

FX  impact on Q4/24 using Y/Y rates







(110)


-

Revenues excluding FX impact






$
460,345

$
403,771













Y/Y growth







14%


















Three Months Ended




December 31,








2024

2023




(unaudited)

Bookings






$
464,592

$
395,004

FX  impact on Q4/24 using Y/Y rates







1,600


-

Bookings excluding FX impact






$
466,192

$
395,004













Y/Y growth







18%



























Wix.com Ltd.

TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(In thousands)


























Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

(1) Share based compensation expenses:
(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cost of revenues
$
3,466

$
3,675

$
14,146

$
15,013

Research and development

32,320


31,982


126,462


119,482

Selling and marketing

9,625


11,232


38,755


41,277

General and administrative

16,390


11,306


61,358


48,853

Total share based compensation expenses

61,801


58,195


240,721


224,625

(2) Amortization

1,834


1,488


6,243


5,954

(3) Acquisition related expenses

-


9


6


472

(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

793


789


3,166


4,194

(5) Impairment, restructuring and other costs

-


3,103


-


32,614

(6) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses

881


137


1,464


748

(7) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity and other investments

-


(10,296)


(2,536)


(30,608)

(8) Non-operating foreign exchange income

3,767


15,287


(4,703)


1,499

(9) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments

-


2,368


583


(4,337)

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP
$
69,076

$
71,080

$
244,944

$
235,161





































Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands)


























Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit
$
316,819

$
277,658

$
1,196,015

$
1,049,137

Share based compensation expenses

3,466


3,675


14,146


15,013

Acquisition related expenses

-


5


-


229

Amortization

667


667


2,669


2,669

Non GAAP Gross Profit

320,952


282,005


1,212,830


1,067,048













Non GAAP Gross margin

70%


70%


69%


68%


























Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
$
277,061

$
243,360

$
1,051,553

$
936,492

Share based compensation expenses

2,482


2,695


10,232


11,081

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions

279,543


246,055


1,061,785


947,573













Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions

85%


83%


84%


82%


























Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Business Solutions
$
39,758

$
34,298

$
144,462

$
112,645

Share based compensation expenses

984


980


3,914


3,932

Acquisition related expenses

-


5


-


229

Amortization

667


667


2,669


2,669

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions

41,409


35,950


151,045


119,475













Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions

32%


33%


30%


29%

























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)














Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024


2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating income (loss)
$
36,020

$
1,769

$
100,141

$
(24,380)

Adjustments:











Share based compensation expenses

61,801


58,195


240,721


224,625

Amortization

1,834


1,488


6,243


5,954

Impairment, restructuring and other charges

-


3,103


-


32,614

Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses

881


137


1,464


748

Acquisition related expenses

-


9


6


472

Total adjustments
$
64,516

$
62,932

$
248,434

$
264,413













Non GAAP operating income
$
100,536

$
64,701

$
348,575

$
240,033













Non GAAP operating margin

22%


16%


20%


15%

























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

(In thousands, except  per share data)














Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net income
$
48,024

$
2,954

$
138,322

$
33,137

Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments

69,076


71,080


244,944


235,161

Non-GAAP net income$
$
117,100

$
74,034

$
383,266

$
268,298













Basic Non GAAP net income per share
$
2.10

$
1.29

$
6.90

$
4.72

Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income per share

55,786,201


57,317,815


55,579,368


56,829,962













Diluted Non GAAP net income per share
$
1.93

$
1.22

$
6.39

$
4.39

Weighted average shares used in computing diluted Non GAAP net income per share

60,648,791


60,512,505


59,953,371


61,106,462

























Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)














Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

December 31,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
133,736

$
90,380

$
497,415

$
248,246

Capital expenditures, net

(1,963)


(9,990)


(19,336)


(66,049)

Free Cash Flow
$
131,773

$
80,390

$
478,079

$
182,197













Restructuring and other costs

-


1,411


-


5,915

Capex related to HQ build out

-


8,324


10,325


57,946

Free Cash Flow excluding HQ build out and restructuring costs
$
131,773

$
90,125

$
488,404

$
246,058

















