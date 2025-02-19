WIX.COM Earnings Results: $WIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

WIX.COM ($WIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.93 per share, beating estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $460,460,000, missing estimates of $466,365,884 by $-5,905,884.
WIX.COM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of WIX.COM stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,266,202 shares (+518.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,663,639
- STARBOARD VALUE LP removed 1,037,000 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,488,350
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 848,423 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,029,154
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 440,283 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,462,717
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 418,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,839,165
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 403,160 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,497,978
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 400,265 shares (+558.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,876,855
