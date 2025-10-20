Is Wix.com a Buy After Financial Services Company Analyst IMS Expands Its Position in the Stock?

Key Points

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services added 71,420 Wix.com shares; estimated transaction value of $10.9 million based on the quarterly average price for the third quarter of 2025.

The trade value represents 0.6% of Analyst IMS' 13F reportable assets under management for the period.

The post-trade stake totals 451,914 shares valued at $80.27 million.

The position is now 2.5% of Analyst IMS' 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On October 20, 2025, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. disclosed a buy of 71,420 shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), an estimated $10.9 million trade.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 71,420 shares during the quarter.

The estimated trade value, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was approximately $10.9 million. The new position brings Analyst IMS' total Wix.com position to 451,914 shares, representing $80.27 million in value.

What else to know

This buy brings Wix.com to 2.5% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM after the filing.

The fund's top holdings as of Sept. 30, 2025 are:

SPY: $840.7 million (26% of AUM)

QQQ: $623.2 million (19% of AUM)

VOO: $506.2 million (16% of AUM)

IVV: $241.8 million (7.5% of AUM)

AAXJ: $98.3 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of October 17, 2025, shares were priced at $130.82, down 26.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 40.3 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 17, 2025) $130.82 Market Capitalization $8.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.87 billion Net Income (TTM) $166.27 million

Company Snapshot

Wix.com offers a cloud-based platform for website and web application creation, including Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Corvid by Wix, and an ecosystem of vertical-specific business applications and payment solutions.

The company provides premium subscriptions, value-added services, payment processing, and a marketplace for web applications and professional services. It targets small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals globally seeking to establish and manage an online presence.

Wix.com operates at scale with a global user base, leveraging a comprehensive platform to enable customers to build, manage, and grow their digital presence. The company’s strategy centers on continuous product innovation and expanding its suite of integrated business solutions. Its competitive edge lies in its user-friendly technology, broad feature set, and ability to serve diverse customer segments across international markets.

Foolish take

The Q3 addition of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services' existing Wix.com position demonstrates its confidence that the stock is bound for an upswing. Wix.com was the financial company's sixth largest holding.

Analyst IMS buying more shares is understandable given Wix.com is doing well in 2025. Through the first half of the year, the company produced $963.6 million in revenue, up from 2024's $855.5 million.

Moreover, Wix.com raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range between 12% and 14% year over year growth. Its sales success translated into diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 in the first half of 2025 compared to $1.09 in 2024.

The combination of sales and EPS growth coupled with a decent forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19 are all reasons for Analyst IMS to scoop up more shares. However, Wix.com's balance sheet is concerning.

The company exited Q2 with $2 billion in total assets, yet $2.1 billion in total liabilities. It also has a large $574.5 million convertible note among its current liabilities. These factors contribute to why Wix.com shares are down this year, while its sales strength suggest the potential for the stock to rebound. This mixed bag means a prudent approach is to wait for Wix.com's Q3 earnings report before deciding to invest.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund manager must report quarterly to the SEC.

Quarterly average price: The average closing price of a security over a specific quarter, used for valuation or transaction estimates.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, typically ranked by market value or portfolio percentage.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor holds in a company or security.

Filing: An official document submitted to regulators, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or investment information.

Cloud-based platform: Software or services delivered over the internet, accessible remotely rather than installed on local devices.

Premium subscriptions: Paid service tiers offering enhanced features or benefits beyond a company's basic free offerings.

Value-added services: Additional products or features provided to enhance the core offering, often for an extra fee.

Payment processing: The handling of electronic transactions, enabling businesses to accept payments from customers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Integrated business solutions: A suite of connected tools or services designed to address multiple business needs within a single platform.

Vertical-specific: Tailored to the unique needs of a particular industry or market segment.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in Wix.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

