Wix.com Authorizes Repurchase Program Of Up To $200 Mln

February 27, 2025 — 09:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Thursday authorized a program to repurchase the company's securities (ordinary shares and/or convertible notes) in an amount up to $200 million.

Under the Board authorized repurchase program, the company securities may be repurchased from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

The company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand and future cash generated from its operations.

