Wix.com (WIX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Wix.com (WIX) ending at $139.89, denoting a -1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The the stock of cloud-based web development company has risen by 6.79% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wix.com in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.03, signifying a 13.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $417.42 million, showing a 11.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.57% and +14.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wix.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.93% upward. Right now, Wix.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wix.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.5 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.82.

It's also important to note that WIX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

