Wix.com (WIX) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd. WIX reported first-quarter 2021 non-GAAP loss of 54 cents per share. Notably, the company had reported loss of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line was pegged at a loss of 73 cents.

Total revenues increased 41% year over year to $304.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $295.4 million.

In the past year, the company’s stock has returned 74.4% compared with the industry’s surge of 68.9%.

Wix.com Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

Quarter in Detail

For increased transparency, beginning fourth-quarter 2019, Wix reports revenues, collections and cost of revenues under two segments — Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions.

Creative Subscriptions revenues (74.5% of revenues) increased 28% year over year to $226.4 million, driven by increase in Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR).

Business Solutions revenues (25.5% of revenues) surged 97% to $77.7 million, driven by robust adoption of applications like Ascend by Wix along with paid ads and other third-party applications (TPAs).

In the first quarter, Creative Subscriptions ARR was $926.1 million, up 25% year over year.

Region wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others and Latin America contributed 57%, 27%, 12% and 4% to first-quarter revenues, respectively. Revenues from North America, Europe, Asia and others and Latin America increased 43%, 43%, 30% and 14% year over year, respectively

Key Metrics in Q1

Collections were $351.1 million, up 41% year over year. Creative Subscriptions (76.3% of collections) increased 28% year over year to $268.1 million. Business Solutions (23.7% of collections) surged 107% to $83.1 million.

The company witnessed better-than-expected conversion and retention in user cohorts. Wix noted that net premium subscriptions in the reported quarter, increased 50% year over year.

Wix added more than 7.5 million new registered users during the reported quarter. Registered users as of Mar 31, 2021 were 204 million up 18.6% year over year.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 900 basis points (bps) to 63%, due to Business Solutions’ revenues constituting increasing portion of total revenues.

Creative Subscriptions non-GAAP gross margin contracted 400 bps on a year-over-year basis to 77%, due to investment in expansion of Customer Care organization. Business Solutions non-GAAP gross margin shrunk 900 bps to 24% in the reported quarter, primarily due to uptick in the company’s payments and shipping solutions, which carry lower overall gross margin.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of collections, contracted 200 bps year over year to 20%. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, as a percentage of collections, expanded 200 bps year over year to 39%.

Wix reported non-GAAP operating loss of $36.3 million compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $4.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2021, Wix had $1.6 billion in cash compared with $1.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. As of Mar 31, 2021, long-term debt was reported at $919 million compared with $834 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Cash flow from operations amounted to $18.5 million during the first quarter compared with $28.6 million in the previous quarter.

Free cash flow was $14.6 million compared with $23.2 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, Collections are projected to be $342-$352 million, indicating an improvement of 29-32% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Moreover, revenues are expected between $308 million and $312 million, suggesting growth of 30-32% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $312.3 million, which suggests an increase of 32.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Management also raised full-year 2021 outlook. Collections are now projected in the range of $1.44-$1.46 billion, indicating an improvement of 31-32% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Earlier, the company guided Collections in the range of $1.435-$1.455 billion.

Moreover, revenues are now expected between $1.28 billion and $1.29 billion, indicating growth of 29-30% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Earlier, the company guided revenues in the range of $1.272-$1.286 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues is currently pegged at $1.29 billion, suggesting growth of 30% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Notably, the company now anticipates free cash flow in the range of $62-$72 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Wix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Pure Storage PSTG and NVIDIA NVDA. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent scheduled to report quarterly results on May 25, while NVIDIA and Pure Storage are slated to announce results on May 26.



Long-term earnings growth rate of Agilent, Pure Storage and NVIDIA is pegged at 9%, 52.2% and 15.2%, respectively.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.