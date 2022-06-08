Wix.com (WIX) & HotelRunner Partner to Redevelop Wix Hotels

Wix.com WIX has announced a partnership with HotelRunner to redevelop Wix Hotels. The newly developed platform, which features several new professional tools, is designed to aid users in managing and growing their hospitality businesses.

HotelRunner is a cloud-based online sales and digital marketing platform that assists hotels and travel agencies improve their online presence. HotelRunner is currently being used in 60,000 hotels across 193 different countries.

By integrating its platform with HotelRunner’s comprehensive tech solutions, Wix plans to provide a single reliable platform for the business owners of boutique hotels, chain hotels, vacation rentals, resorts, etc., to help them grow their business online and on premise.

By leveraging Wix’s platform, business owners will be able to construct a website, manage their property, receive direct reservations and connect to online sales channels and travel agencies like Expedia and Airbnb. This will aid in driving revenues for the business owners.

Wix Hotels by HotelRunner also aids in the management of rates, policies, taxes and availability and maintains all inventory in sync while adopting complex pricing and revenue management techniques.

The hotel industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation amid increasing travel activities across the globe in the post-pandemic era. Wix Hotels by HotelRunner along with Seating Map Builder and integration with DoorDash will aid users to speed up digital transformation efforts.

Wix launched a new builder for business owners and venues to create customized seating maps for their in-person events. This will enable their customers to select and purchase assigned seats for those events. Business owners can develop customized seating maps according to their specific venue and create different types of tickets to align with the seating map.

Previously, Wix announced the integration of WIX Restaurants with DoorDash white-label fulfillment platform — DoorDash Drive. This will provide the restaurant owners enlisted on WIX Restaurants access to a large delivery fleet that will help them rationalize their operations by incorporating delivery to their direct ordering channel with a flat-rate delivery fee.

Wix Hotels by HotelRunner is now in beta testing, with English being the first language to be introduced, followed by additional languages. After beta, existing Wix Hotels users will be migrated to the new solution.

Shares of WIX have declined 77.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 29.3% in the past year.

