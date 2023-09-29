Wix.com (WIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wix.com (WIX) closed at $91.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based web development company had lost 7.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wix.com as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $389.47 million, up 12.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2070.59% and +11.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Wix.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Wix.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.91, which means Wix.com is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

