Wix.com (WIX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Wix.com (WIX) closed at $128.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Shares of the cloud-based web development company have appreciated by 3.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 60.66% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $402.61 million, up 13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Wix.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Wix.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.25, so one might conclude that Wix.com is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

