Wix.com (WIX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Wix.com (WIX) closed at $79.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based web development company had lost 10.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wix.com as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 500% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $381.97 million, up 10.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1429.41% and +10.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.22% higher. Wix.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wix.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.12, which means Wix.com is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

