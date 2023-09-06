Wix.com (WIX) and Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. Today Brian is looking at two tech names that share an interesting fact. Both Wix.com WIX and Shift4 Payments FOUR have tickers that are words… albeit that WIX is the company name so it only kind of counts as a word.

Brian walks us through the earnings history, estimate revisions and the valuations of both stocks in the video.

We also get a look at how one of the two stocks has seen a good increase in revenues and margins and that has translated into good earnings growth.

In the case of Wix.com WIX, Brian notes that they help people and businesses make websites. In the case of a recession, there might be a lot of new businesses starting if a lot of people lose their jobs.

Shift4 Payments FOUR has a good looking trend on its Price and Consensus Earnings chart. Brian loves to point out the distance between the annual lines as a good visual representation of earnings growth, but this chart has a little something more. Be sure to watch the video to find out what Brian likes about chart.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.