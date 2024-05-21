Wix.com Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wix.com. Our analysis of options history for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 7% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $488,004, and 5 were calls, valued at $1,425,796.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $200.0 for Wix.com during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wix.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wix.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Wix.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $26.8 $25.9 $26.68 $160.00 $948.9K 1.9K 355 WIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $9.9 $10.08 $195.00 $350.9K 5 355 WIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $36.0 $33.5 $33.57 $200.00 $167.5K 51 43 WIX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.5 $3.9 $3.9 $140.00 $134.3K 107 357 WIX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $20.2 $18.4 $20.2 $155.00 $52.5K 217 32

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd is a cloud-based development platform provider for millions of registered users worldwide. The company is engaged in web development and management that provides an easy-to-use powerful cloud-based platform of products through a freemium model. Its platform consists of two web creation products, with a different purpose or primary audience: Wix Editor, intended for full website creation targeted at users with basic, average, or above average technological skills, and Wix Studio, intended for advanced users such as design agencies and professionals. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Europe, Latin America, Asia, and other regions.

Wix.com's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,775,617, the price of WIX is up 3.54% at $173.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wix.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $189.8.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wix.com, which currently sits at a price target of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Wix.com, targeting a price of $180. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Wix.com with a target price of $202. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Wix.com, targeting a price of $180. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Wix.com, maintaining a target price of $187.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

