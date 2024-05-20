News & Insights

Markets
WIX

Wix.com Rises In Pre-market On Better-than-expected Quarterly Results, Increased Outlook

May 20, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud-based web development platform Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) were rising more than 10 percent in pre-market on Monday to $150.00 after reporting a profit for the first quarter compared to loss in the year-ago period. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Wix posted net income of $24.0 million or $0.41 per share for the first quarter, compared with net loss $10.37 million or $0.18 per share in the previous-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $77.3 million or $1.29 per share, that beat the Thomson-Reuters average estimate of $1.03 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent year-on-year to $419.78 million. The Street was looking for revenues of $417.84 million for the quarter.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $1.738 billion to $1.761 billion, up from the previous outlook of $1.726 billion to $1.757 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.75 billion.

Wix shares had closed at $135.68, up 0.35 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $73.39 - $146.21 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.