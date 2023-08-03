Wix.com Ltd Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wix.com Ltd (WIX):

Earnings: $33.577 million in Q2 vs. -$111.238 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.56 in Q2 vs. -$1.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wix.com Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $78.088 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.6 per share Revenue: $389.977 million in Q2 vs. $345.224 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $386 to $391 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.543 to $1.558 Bln

