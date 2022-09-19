Wix.com Gains 9%

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are gaining more than 9 percent from the previous close on Monday morning trade, continuing bullish after activist investor Starboard Value reportedly acquired a 9 percent stake on Friday. There were no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement on the day.

Currently, shares are at $81.00, up 9.92 percent from the previous close of $73.69 on a volume of 1,092,618.

