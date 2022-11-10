Wix.com Gains 21% On Q3 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are surging more than 21 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported 8 percent growth in third-quarter revenues, compared to the prior year. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the fourth quarter.

The quarterly revenues were $345.81 million, up from $319.89 million a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in a range of $349-$354 million, up 5-6 percent from the previous year.

