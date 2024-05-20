Wix.com Climbs After Swinging To Profit In Q1, Raising FY24 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are gaining more than 21 percent on Monday morning trading after the company reported a swing to profit in the first quarter, compared to loss last year, on higher revenues.

The quarterly profit was $24.00 million or $0.43 per share compared to loss of $10.369 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year.

Further, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $1.738 to $$1.761 billion, up 11-13 percent from the prior year. The previous outlook was $1.26-$1.757 billion. Analysts are looking for $1.75 billion.

For the second the company expects 11-12 percent growth year over year in a range of $431-$435 million.

Currently, shares are at $164.94, up 21.37 percent from the previous close of $135.68 on a volume of 1,676,180.

