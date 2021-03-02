US Markets
Wix.com buys SpeedETab to strengthen restaurants platform

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wix said the global user base of Wix Restaurants -- which allows restaurant owners to offer online services like taking orders, reservations and payments -- grew sharply the past year as restaurants shifted focus to virtual ordering, delivery, and pickup options.

Last week, Wix said it reached 200 million users.

