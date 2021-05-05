Wix.com buys Rise.ai to add gift cards to e-commerce platform

JERUSALEM, May 5 (Reuters) - Wix.com WIX.O, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Wednesday it bought Israeli startup Rise.ai to extend its platform to include gift and loyalty cards and rewards and referrals.

Terms were not disclosed.

Israel-based Wix said Rise.ai will add to the tools in its Wix eCommerce platform and help merchants better engage with customers.

Using artificial intelligence, Rise.ai, will support Wix merchants in all supported countries and currencies, Wix said.

Yair Miron, founder and CEO of Rise.ai said that it powers tens of thousands of leading brands with loyalty and re-engagement solutions to grow their businesses.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

