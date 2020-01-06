Wix.com Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WIX

In trading on Monday, shares of Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.65, changing hands as high as $131.81 per share. Wix.com Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIX's low point in its 52 week range is $91.6423 per share, with $155.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.63.

