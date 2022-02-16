Wix (WIX) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd. WIX reported a fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP loss of 37 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 38 cents per share. However, the figure was wider than the year-ago quarter's loss of 3 cents per share.



Total revenues increased 16% year over year to $328.3 million, missing the consensus estimate by 0.6%.



For 2021, the company’s total revenues came in at $1.27 billion, up 29% from the prior year’s levels. Non-GAAP loss per share was $1.39 per share compared with non-GAAP loss per share of 48 cents reported in the previous year.



As of Dec 31, 2021, registered users were 222 million, up 13% year over year. The company added 478,000 net premium subscriptions in 2021.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions revenues (75.1% of revenues) increased 15% year over year to $246.7 million. Business Solutions revenues (24.9% of revenues) rose 19% to $81.7 million.



In the fourth quarter, Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenues were $1.01 billion, up 15% year over year.



Bookings were $351.6 million, up 15% year over year. Creative Subscriptions increased 12% year over year to $264 million. Business Solutions rose 25% to $87.5 million.



Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 56%, 27%, 13% and 4% to fourth-quarter revenues, respectively. Revenues from North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America increased 14%, 20%, 19% and 9% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 300 basis points (bps) to 62%.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 300 bps year over year to 26%. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were 35%, contracting 100 bps year over year.



Wix reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $24.2 million compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $7.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, Wix's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.7 billion.



As of Dec 31, 2021, long-term debt was reported at $923 million compared with $922 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



Cash flow from operations amounted to $21 million in the fourth quarter compared with $4.3 million in the previous quarter.



Capital expenditures totaled $13.7 million in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $7.3 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2022, revenues are expected between $338 million and $343 million, suggesting 11-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $359.4 million.

