Wix (WIX) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd. WIX reported a third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP loss of 21 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 43 cents per share. However, the figure was wider than the year-ago quarter's loss of 14 cents per share.



Total revenues increased 26% year over year to $320.8 million and beat the consensus estimate of $314.8 million.



Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 58%, 25%, 13% and 4% to third-quarter revenues, respectively. Revenues from North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America increased 27%, 28%, 19% and 9% year over year, respectively.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions revenues (75.2% of revenues) increased 19% year over year to $241.3 million. Business Solutions revenues (24.8% of revenues) jumped 55% to $79.5 million.



In the third quarter, Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenues were $992.3 million, up 18% year over year.



Collections were $373.3 million, up 33% year over year. Creative Subscriptions increased 28% year over year to $292.7 million. Business Solutions rose 53% to $80.6 million.



Business Solutions Revenues and Collections were up 55% and 53%, year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 700 basis points (bps) to 63%.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 40 bps year over year to 25.2%. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were 33.9%, contracting 790 bps year over year.



Wix reported a non-GAAP operating loss of $10.9 million compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $8.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2021, Wix's cash and short-term deposits were $828.5 million compared with $927.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021.



As of Sep 30, 2021, long-term debt was reported at $922 million compared with $920 million as of Jun 30, 2021.



Cash flow from operations amounted to $4.3 million in the third quarter compared with $21.8 million in the previous quarter.



Capital expenditure totaled $13 million in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was ($8.7 million).

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2021, Collections are projected to be $348-$372 million, indicating an improvement of 14-21% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



Revenues are expected between $324 million and $333 million, suggesting 15-18% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $328.43 million.



Wix raised its 2021 outlook. Collections are now projected to be $1.415-$1.439 billion, indicating an improvement of 28-31% from the prior-year quarter's level. Earlier, the company guided Collections of $1.400-$1.435 billion.



Revenues are now expected between $1.265 billion and $1.274 billion, indicating growth of 28-29% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. Earlier, the company guided revenues of $1.255-$1.27 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues is projected at $1.26 billion.



The company now anticipates a free cash flow of $22-$27 million.

