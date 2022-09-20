WIX Stock Up on Stake Acquisition Announcement by Starboard

Recently activist-investor fund Starboard announced acquisition of a sizeable stake in Wix.com Ltd WIX through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

According to the SEC filing, Starboard noted that shares when “purchased, were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity". The activist-investor fund has bought almost 9% stake in the company.

Following the announcement, the shares gained 15.7% and closed trading at $85.26 on Sep 19, 2022. However, in the past year, shares have had a dismal run on the trading front, declining 58.9% compared with the Zack sub-industry’s fall of 41.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix is a cloud-based web development platform. The company offers solutions that enable businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms. The company’s core products and services include Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Corvid by Wix (now Velo by Wix), Wix Mobile, Web, Wix App and Wix SEO Wi.

Wix.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

Wix.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Wix.com Ltd. Quote

The company is benefiting from the launch of several user-friendly applications and strategic collaborations. Recently, Wix announced its new Wix Portfolio, which enables professional users and students to customize and develop an online portfolio to showcase and grow their business. Wix Portfolio enables its customers to concentrate more on their vision instead of the web designing process

In July 2022, the company unveiled new Wix Editor, which integrates with the Wix Artificial Design Intelligence and the existing Wix Editor to provide users with simplified complex design capabilities. Customers can now leverage the improved design possibilities to turn their web creation visions into realities.

Synergies from acquisitions of Modalyst, Rise, ai and SpeedETab are also acting as a tailwind.

However, the Ukraine war, forex volatility and weakness in global macroeconomic conditions are denting the company’s performance. Higher product development and marketing investments amid increasing competition are added concerns.

Focus on small and medium-sized businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic is an added concern for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cadence Design Systems CDNS, Keysight Technologies KEYS and Arista Networks ANET. Keysight and Arista sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Cadence carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have moved up 3.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.47 per share, up 4.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11%.

Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average being 9.3%. Shares of KEYS have lost 4.7% of their value in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.

Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 30.8% in the past year.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.