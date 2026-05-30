Wix Stock Has Crashed This Past Year, and One Investor Exited a $4.35 Million Position

Key Points

Elwood Capital sold 52,033 shares of Wix.com last quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $5.41 million, reflecting a full exit from the stock.

The transaction value represented 2.21% of Elwood Capital Partners’ 13F reportable assets under management.

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On May 14, 2026, Elwood Capital Partners disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), liquidating 52,033 shares in an estimated $4.35 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Elwood Capital Partners sold its entire holding of 52,033 shares in Wix.com during the first quarter. The estimated value of the transaction was $4.35 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price between January 1 and March 31, 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in Wix.com dropped to zero, with a net position change of $5.41 million reflecting both trading and price movement.

What else to know

This filing reflects a full liquidation of the Wix.com stake, which was previously 3.2% of Elwood Capital Partners’ reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AMZN: $17.73 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSE: TSM: $11.83 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $8.42 million (8.1% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Wix.com were priced at $56.06, down 63% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $56.06 Market Capitalization $2.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.06 billion Net Income (TTM) ($40.59 million)

Company Snapshot

Wix.com offers a cloud-based platform for website and web application creation, including Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Corvid by Wix, and a suite of complementary business tools such as Wix Payments and App Market.

The firm generates revenue primarily through premium subscriptions, value-added services, and transaction fees from integrated payment solutions.

It targets individuals, small businesses, and enterprises seeking to establish or enhance their online presence globally.

Wix.com is a leading provider of cloud-based website development and business management solutions. The company leverages a subscription-based model with additional monetization from business applications and payment processing, enabling scalable recurring revenue streams. Its comprehensive platform and focus on user empowerment underpin its competitive position in the website infrastructure market.

What this transaction means for investors

After a 63% decline over the past year, some investors might be reasonably unwilling to wait for Wix’s turnaround story to fully play out. Still, Wix's underlying business has, in fact, shown signs of strength. First-quarter revenue climbed 14% year over year to $541 million, while bookings rose 15% to $585 million. Total annual recurring revenue reached $1.9 billion, up 15%, and management highlighted particularly strong momentum from newer AI-driven products, including Base44, which surpassed roughly $150 million in annual recurring revenue.



CEO Avishai Abrahami said his conviction in Wix's long-term position has strengthened as AI capabilities accelerate, pointing to the company's proprietary large language model powering Wix Harmony. CFO Lior Shemesh, meanwhile, also noted that bookings from the newest user cohort increased nearly 50% year over year.



The catch is profitability. Wix reported a GAAP net loss of $57.5 million during the quarter as it continued investing aggressively in growth initiatives and AI products. And it’s still unclear whether Wix's AI investments can translate into sustained cash flow growth. The operating metrics remain healthy, but the market is clearly waiting for stronger evidence that those investments will generate durable shareholder value.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.