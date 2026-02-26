Wix Stock Down 70% in One Year, and This $7 Million Investor Called It Quits

Key Points

Metavasi Capital sold 37,000 shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $6.57 million as a result.

The stake previously accounted for 2.0% of the fund’s AUM; the sale comes amid a broader fund downsizing.

On February 17, 2026, Metavasi Capital reported selling its entire stake in Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Metavasi Capital sold its entire holding of 37,000 shares in Wix.com. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $6.57 million as a result.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:SPHR: $20.74 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE:BLND: $19.41 million (8.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:APP: $18.82 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:DAVE: $16.39 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE:COMP: $12.54 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Wix.com were priced at $68.07, down 70.1% over the past year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $68.07 Market Capitalization $3.83 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.93 billion Net Income (TTM) $138.90 million

Company snapshot

Wix.com offers a cloud-based platform for website creation, web applications, payment processing, and business management tools.

The firm generates revenue primarily from premium subscriptions, value-added services, and payment processing fees.

It targets individuals, small businesses, and enterprises seeking to establish or enhance their online presence globally.

Wix.com operates at scale as a leading provider of website development and business management solutions, serving millions of users worldwide. The company leverages a subscription-based model with a broad suite of products to drive recurring revenue and customer engagement. Its competitive advantage stems from a robust technology platform, a diverse product ecosystem, and a global reach across multiple customer segments.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock falls 70% in a year, you might expect broken fundamentals, but Wix’s latest numbers tell a more nuanced story. Third-quarter revenue rose 14% year over year to $505.2 million, with bookings up 14% to $514.5 million and Creative Subscriptions ARR climbing to nearly $1.5 billion. Free cash flow hit $127 million in the quarter, and management now expects roughly $600 million in free cash flow for 2025.



That backdrop makes a full exit notable, especially for a portfolio otherwise tilted toward high-beta growth names like Sphere Entertainment, Blend Labs, AppLovin, and Dave. Even compared to those holdings, Wix stands out as a scaled platform with recurring revenue, 69% non-GAAP gross margins, and improving operating leverage. Plus, Base44 adds another wrinkle. The AI-driven product is already serving over 2 million users and was on track for at least $50 million in ARR by the end of last quarter, with bookings guidance raised accordingly. Still, it’s not an easy time for internet stocks, and ultimately, it seems like this investor found a more compelling opportunity elsewhere.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

