Wix Rolls Out New Financial Services for Small Business Growth

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has unveiled a powerful new suite of financial services, Wix Checking and Wix Capital, designed to streamline cash flow management and empower small businesses to grow seamlessly from within the Wix platform.

Wix Checking offers a fully integrated business checking account at no extra cost to eligible Wix users, powered by Unit’s embedded finance technology. With real-time visibility into both revenue and expenses, users can make faster, better-informed decisions. Sales earnings are instantly accessible, eliminating delays in fund availability. Seamless synchronization with Wix Payments means no need for third-party banking tools or manual bookkeeping, saving users time while reducing financial errors. Business owners can spend directly using the Wix Visa business debit card or transfer funds to external accounts, enabling a flexible and simplified approach to money management, all within the Wix dashboard.

Complementing this is Wix Capital, a Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) solution designed to help businesses overcome funding barriers. Unlike traditional bank loans that involve lengthy approval processes and rigid eligibility requirements, Wix Capital offers an accessible alternative. Users can request an advance on future sales by paying a fixed fee and agreeing to a percentage of revenue repayment. This allows business owners to access funds quickly for essential needs like inventory, payroll, or operational investments.

Currently, Wix Checking and Wix Capital are being offered to a select group of U.S.-based users utilizing Wix Payments, with broader rollout plans underway. While Wix itself is not a bank, these services are provided through Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC, ensuring a regulated and secure financial experience.

Management stated that with Wix Checking and Wix Capital, they are delivering a complete, built-in financial ecosystem for their users.

Wix continues to focus on strategic investments in AI offerings, Studio and commerce solutions. On July 16, 2025, Wix released AI Visibility Overview, a cutting-edge tool that aligns websites with the next frontier of digital discovery — Large Language Models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude. This initiative marks a significant advancement under Wix’s Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) initiative, enabling brands to understand and manage their online presence across AI-powered search ecosystems.

Recently, the company expanded its partnership with PayPal to enhance Wix Payments for U.S. merchants. PayPal is now directly integrated into Wix Payments, allowing merchants to connect their PayPal Business account and manage all transactions, chargebacks and payouts from one dashboard. This unified system improves operational efficiency and simplifies backend processes.

The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, before the market opens.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 16.3% in the past year compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's fall of 1.7%.



Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are CDW Corporation CDW, ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS and Genpact Limited G. CDW, EXLS and G carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

CDW Corporation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing in two, with the average surprise being 2.09%. In the last reported quarter, CDW delivered an earnings surprise of 9.69%. Its shares have declined 17.4% in the past year.

ExlService’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.55%. In the last reported quarter, EXLS delivered an earnings surprise of 8.89%. Its shares have increased 24.7% in the past year.

Genpact’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.32%. In the last reported quarter, G delivered an earnings surprise of 5%. Its shares have increased 31.6% in the past year.

