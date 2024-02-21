WIX Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for fourth-quarter 2023, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. The company had reported EPS of 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues increased 14% year over year to $403.8 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402.6 million.

At the end of Dec 31, 2023, registered users were 263 million.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions’ revenues (73.3% of total revenues) increased 12% year over year to $296.2 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (26.7% of total revenues) rose 20% to $107.6 million.

In fourth-quarter 2023, Creative Subscriptions annualized recurring revenues were $1.19 billion, up 10% year over year.

Bookings of $395 million improved 6% year over year. Creative Subscriptions’ bookings increased 1% year over year to $283.5 million. Business Solutions’ bookings rose 24% to $111.5 million.

Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 60%, 25%, 11% and 4% to fourth-quarter 2023 revenues, up 13%, 14%,9% and 21% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 500 basis points to 70%, driven by improving gross margins across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.

Wix reported a non-GAAP operating income of $64.7 million compared with $30.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, Wix had cash and cash equivalents of $609.6 million. Long-term debt was $569.7 million compared with $568.9 million as of Sep 30.

Cash flow provided from operations amounted to $90.4 million compared with $53.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $10 million. Free cash flow was $80.4 million.

Outlook

For first-quarter 2024, revenues are expected to be between $415 million and $419 million, suggesting 11-12% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $417.3 million.

The company anticipates 2024 revenues to grow 11-13% and in the range of $1.73-$1.76 billion.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be 51%-52% of revenues for 2024.

Wix estimates free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) in the range of $370-$400 million, representing 21%-23%% of revenues.

