WIX Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP earnings of 61 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 34 cents per share in the previous-year quarter.



Total revenues increased 6% year over year to $355 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351.7 million. On a constant-currency basis, total revenues were $361.4 million, up 8% year over year.



At the end of 2022, registered users were 243 million, up 10% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions’ revenues (74.7% of total revenues) increased 8% year over year to $265.3 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (25.3% of total revenues) rose 3% to $89.8 million.



In fourth-quarter 2022, Creative Subscriptions’ annualized recurring revenues were $1.08 billion, up 7% year over year.



Bookings were $371.8 million, up 6% year over year. Creative Subscriptions’ bookings increased 7% year over year to $281.8 million. Business Solutions’ bookings rose 3% to $90 million.



Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 59%, 26%, 11% and 4% to fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, up 10%, 8%, 2% and 2% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 330 basis points to 65%, driven by cost reduction plans.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 25% compared with 26% reported in the previous-year quarter. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were 25% compared with 35% reported in the previous-year quarter. This was driven by lowering acquisition-marketing investment.



Wix reported a non-GAAP operating income of $30.7 million against a non-GAAP operating loss of $22.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, Wix had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion. Long-term debt was $567 million compared with $566 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Cash flow provided from operations amounted to $53.2 million compared with $21 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures totaled $14.6 million. Free cash outflow was $38.6 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, revenues are expected to be between $367 million and $371 million, suggesting 7-9% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $362.9 million.



The company now expects 2023 revenues to grow 9-11% and be in the range of $1,510-$1,535 million. Wix expects new cost cutting measures to generate an additional $50 million of savings in 2023.



For 2023, Wix expects free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) to be in the range of $152-$162 million, representing 10-11% of revenues.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Wix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.76 per share, rising 11% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 10.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 54.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, rising 56% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of PEGA have declined 41% in the past year.

