Wix Q4 Earnings Up, Beats Estimates; Sees Higher Revenues In Q1, FY25

February 19, 2025 — 03:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), a SaaS website builder platform, Wednesday announced that its net income increased in the fourth quarter.

The increase in Creative Subscriptions along with Business Solutions and a significant increase in gross profit contributed to a spike in net income.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $48.02 million from $2.95 million last year.

Earnings per share also surged to $0.80 versus $0.05 in the previous year's quarter.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $117.10 million, compared to $74.03 million the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.93 versus $1.22 in the last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $460.46 million from $403.77 million last year.

The total bookings for the quarter increased 18 percent to $464.6 million from $395 million last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue to grow between 13% to 14% at constant currency rates and to range between $469 million to $473 million.

For the full year 2025, the company expects bookings to increase by 13% to 15% at constant currency rates, in a range between $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion.

The revenue is anticipated to grow 14% to 16% at constant currency to a range between $1.97 billion to $2 billion.

The analysts expect revenues of $479.78 million for the quarter and $2.02 billion for the year.

The company said it expects to achieve the Rule of 45 at the higher end of its 2025 outlook by driving innovation-led growth and improving free cash flow margins.

In the after-hours trading, Wix shares were 3.03% higher at $234.68 on the Nasdaq.

