WIX Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for third-quarter 2023, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The company had reported EPS of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues increased 14% year over year to $393.8 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $389.5 million.

At the end of Sep 30, 2023, registered users were 258 million.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions’ revenues (73.8% of total revenues) increased 11% year over year to $290.6 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (26.2% of total revenues) rose 22% to $103.2 million.

In third-quarter 2023, Creative Subscriptions annualized recurring revenues were $1.18 billion, up 10% year over year.

Bookings of $389.1 million improved 10% year over year. Creative Subscriptions’ bookings increased 5% year over year to $283.9 million. Business Solutions’ bookings rose 27% to $105.2 million.

Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 61%, 24%, 12% and 4% to third-quarter 2023 revenues, up 16%, 11%,11% and 9% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 300 basis points to 68%, driven by improving gross margins across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.

Wix reported a non-GAAP operating income of $57.9 million against the non-GAAP operating loss of $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, Wix had cash and cash equivalents of $504.7 million. Long-term debt was $568.9 million compared with $568.1 million as of Jun 30.

Cash flow provided from operations amounted to $64.1 million compared with $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $19.4 million. Free cash flow was $44.8 million.

Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2023, revenues are expected to be between $400 million and $405 million, suggesting 13-14% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $385.2 million.

The company now anticipates 2023 revenues to grow 12-13% and in the range of $1,558-$1,563 million (earlier view: growth of 11-12% and in the range of $1,543-$1,558 million).

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to decline 53%-54% of revenues compared with the earlier guided range of 56%-57%

Wix estimates free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) in the range of $235-$240 million, representing 15% of revenues. Earlier, the company had projected free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) between $200 and $210 million, representing 13% of revenues.

