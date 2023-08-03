WIX Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for second-quarter 2023, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 14 cents in the previous-year quarter.

Total revenues increased 13% year over year to $390 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381.8 million.

At the end of Jun 30, registered users were 254 million.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions’ revenues (73.6% of total revenues) increased 11% year over year to $287.1 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (26.4% of total revenues) rose 18% to $102.9 million.

In second-quarter 2023, Creative Subscriptions annualized recurring revenues were $1.16 billion, up 10% year over year.

Bookings of $398.5 million improved 12% year over year. Creative Subscriptions’ bookings increased 9% year over year to $293.9 million. Business Solutions’ bookings rose 23% to $104.6 million.

Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 63%, 23%, 11% and 4% to second-quarter 2023 revenues, up 21%, 2%, 3% and 9% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 600 basis points to 68%, driven by improving gross margins across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.

Wix reported non-GAAP operating income of $68.8 million against the non-GAAP operating loss of $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, Wix had cash and cash equivalents of $468 million. Long-term debt was $568.1 million compared with $567.4 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Cash flow provided from operations amounted to $47.8 million against the cash used from operations of $2.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $15.8 million. Free cash flow was $32 million.

Outlook

For third-quarter 2023, revenues are expected to be between $386 million and $391 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $385.2 million.

The company now anticipates 2023 revenues to grow 11-12% and in the range of $1,543-$1,558 million (earlier view: growth of 10-11% and in the range of $1,522-$1,543 million).

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to decline 56%-57% of revenues compared with the earlier guided range of 58-59%.

Wix estimates free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) in the range of $200-$210 million, representing 13% of revenues. Earlier, the company had projected free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) between $172 million and $180 million, representing 11-12% of revenues.

