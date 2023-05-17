WIX Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Wix.com Ltd WIX reported non-GAAP earnings of 91 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 72 cents in the previous-year quarter.



Total revenues increased 10% year over year to $374.1 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.9 million. On a constant currency basis, total revenues were $376.4 million, up 10% year over year.



At the end of Mar 31, registered users were 248 million.

Quarter in Detail

Creative Subscriptions’ revenues (74.4% of total revenues) increased 9% year over year to $278.1 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (25.6% of total revenues) rose 11% to $95.9 million.



In first-quarter 2023, Creative Subscriptions’ annualized recurring revenues were $1.13 billion, up 9% year over year.



Bookings of $414.9 million improved 6% year over year. Creative Subscriptions’ bookings increased 5% year over year to $313.4 million. Business Solutions’ bookings rose 9% to $101.5 million.



Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 60%, 25%, 11% and 4% to first-quarter 2023 revenues, up 13%, 5%, 7% and 9% year over year, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 470 basis points to 67%, driven by improving gross margins across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 23% compared with 26% reported in the previous-year quarter. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses were 24% compared with 43% reported in the previous-year quarter. This was driven by lowering acquisition-marketing investment.



Wix reported non-GAAP operating income of $48.5 million against the non-GAAP operating loss of $51 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, Wix had cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion. Long-term debt was $567.4 million compared with $567 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow provided from operations amounted to $46 million against the cash used from operations of $13.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Capital expenditures totaled $20.5 million. Free cash outflow was $25 million.

Outlook

For second-quarter 2023, revenues are expected to be between $380 million and $385 million, suggesting 10-12% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $376.6 million.



The company now anticipates 2023 revenues to grow 10-11% and in the range of $1,522-$1,543 million (earlier view: growth of 9-11% and in the range of $1,510-$1,535 million).



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to decline to 58-59% of revenues compared with the earlier guided range of 59-60% of revenues.



Wix estimates free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) in the range of $172-$182 million, representing 11-12% of revenues. Earlier, the company had projected free cash flow (excluding HQ capital expenditure) to be between $152 million and $162 million, representing 10-11% of revenues.

