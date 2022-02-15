WIX Partners With Yellow Pages to Help Digitization of SMBs

Wix.com WIX recently collaborated with Yellow Pages Limited to help the latter strengthen its website offerings.

Canada-based Yellow Pages is a leading digital media and marketing company, connecting consumers with businesses. By providing the means for businesses to be visible across a network of digital brands, Yellow Pages ensures that it can cater to as many potential customers as possible.



In this digital world, the key to any business’ success is its website, which is the most essential element of any marketing plan. This has augmented the need for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to establish an online presence, which have been relatively slow to embrace this change.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the pace of technological adoption by SMBs. These businesses, which traditionally operated from their brick-and-mortar stores, suffered massive losses during the pandemic. Thus, it was of utmost importance for them to gain an online presence, which could help them engage directly with their customers from anywhere.



Amid this changing scenario, the Wix and Yellow Pages partnership can foster an attractive website for SMBs, making it easy for them to add additional features, including e-commerce and online booking. These websites could be offering a variety of services, from e-commerce to information. These websites can be optimized for search engines and will have a range of interactive tools to rev up visitor experience. The collaboration will ensure that the business has quick access to everything they need to create a targeted and triumphant web presence.



SMBs will now also have the choice of ”doing it together” with Yellow Pages’ digital expert, or having their digital expert ”do it for you”.



For Wix, the collaboration with Yellow Pages aligns with its goal of empowering SMBs to gain a robust digital presence, which is more essential than ever for businesses today.



Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix offers web development, design, solutions and apps via an online platform that enables businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to create a solid digital presence. Its user-friendly applications and cloud-based platform have helped in client growth.



Last month, Wix collaborated with DeepCrawl to help web professionals and businesses with websites on the company’s platform to gain access to the latter’s enterprise-grade website crawler and technical SEO platform.



The company’s management anticipates registered users to increase as the company expands shipping partners and adds enhanced features. Its product innovations and partnership deals are expected to expand the user base, which can eventually drive the top line in the long haul.



Shares of Wix have dropped 61.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 17.3%.

Nonetheless, Wix, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a relatively new player and faces stiff competition in the e-commerce marketplace.



Also, the company’s limited foothold in international markets, along with sluggish spending among SMBs stemming from the coronavirus crisis, continues to be a headwind. Surging expenses in product development and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce space are also denting the company’s margins.

