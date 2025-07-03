Wix Partners With Alibaba to Power SMEs in Global Markets

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has announced a partnership with Alibaba.com, a global leader in business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce. This collaboration is set to empower digital entrepreneurs, small businesses and emerging brands by expanding their global presence and simplifying international trade.

By combining Wix’s robust commerce infrastructure with Alibaba.com’s extensive wholesale network, the partnership aims to unlock seamless global trade opportunities in more than 200 countries and regions.

What Does This Collaboration Offer?

This collaboration is built around three strategic pillars that promise significant benefits for users of both platforms. Firstly, Wix merchants can now effortlessly become Global Gold Suppliers (GGS) on Alibaba.com through the new Alibaba.com Seller App, available on the Wix App Market. This integration enables automated syncing of products and orders, streamlining the global selling experience. With Alibaba.com’s advanced identity verification and simplified onboarding process, Wix users can rapidly access a vast network of verified global buyers, including retailers, importers and distributors.

Secondly, Wix merchants will benefit from a smarter and more efficient sourcing experience via a dedicated Alibaba.com-powered wholesale marketplace. This curated platform enables them to discover reliable, high-quality suppliers suited to their specific catalog needs. It offers greater agility in market testing, private-label creation and innovative product bundling, reducing risk and enhancing flexibility for growing businesses.

In return, Alibaba.com sellers gain access to Wix’s powerful suite of AI-driven tools, design flexibility and marketing capabilities. With Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, sellers on Alibaba.com can quickly build branded direct-to-consumer (D2C) and B2B storefronts on Wix. This enables them to establish a strong digital identity and directly connect with consumers and business buyers worldwide.

The partnership will roll out in phases, with a promising roadmap of future enhancements already in the pipeline. These include AI-powered product discovery, automated onboarding and intelligent product-matching tools, all aimed at accelerating global commerce and supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Continued cohort momentum and AI-led user growth despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop are driving Wix’s performance. It expects new user growth to keep rising, boosting revenues in the second half as more users join. Driven by the success of Wix Studio, Partners’ revenues are benefiting as Wix gains share in the B2B market.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and foreign exchange fluctuations, Wix has maintained its 2025 guidance. The company continues to expect revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion. Management reiterated non-GAAP total gross margin at 70%. It continues to expect non-GAAP operating expenses to be 47-48% of 2025 net sales. For second-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $485 million and $489 million, suggesting 11-12% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 23.3% in the past six months compared with the Computers - IT Services industry's decline of 5.9%.



