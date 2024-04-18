WIX Generates New Monetizing Opportunities for Partners

Wix.com Ltd. WIX recently announced the expansion of the WIX Marketplace for its partners, which includes both agencies and freelancers.



WIX will enable partners creating templates using Wix Studio to sell their templates alongside offering their services directly within the Wix Marketplace.

This marketing opportunity created by WIX aids its partners in effectively monetizing their creativity and design skills and driving further top-line growth.



The Wix Marketplace is a one-stop solution for users seeking professional support at any phase of their business. By allowing partners to directly market their templates and services on the platform, it is providing a smooth experience for both the buyers and the sellers.



Templates work as a powerful marketing tool in attracting prospective clients and colleagues by showcasing the platform’s capabilities.



WIX highlighted that allowing template sales within Wix Marketplace will generate ample growth opportunities for partners through additional revenue generation while simultaneously solidifying their position within the Wix ecosystem. Collaboration with other experts potentially leads to crafting more innovative and creative templates designs.



All these foster the company’s vision to make the Studio a hub where experts in web design, development, user experience, marketing, SEO and more can earn by marketing their creations.



Launched in August 2023, WIX Studio is an initiative by the company that allows agencies and freelancers to leverage the latest AI technology and develop advanced websites at scale.



Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, WIX is a SaaS website builder platform that began operation in 2006. Currently, the platform provides self-creators, agencies and enterprises with distinguished performance, security and reliable infrastructure.



In the last reported quarter, WIX generated net sales of $403.8 million, increasing 14% year over year. Creative Subscriptions’ revenues, which form 73.3% of total revenues, increased 12% year over year to $296.2 million. Business Solutions’ revenues (26.7% of total revenues) rose 20% to $107.6 million.



As of Dec 31, 2023, registered WIX users were 263 million.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. WIX's shares have gained 35% compared with industry’’s growth of 42.9% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.