Wix Finalizes $225 Million Share Buyback

Wix.com Ltd., a leading global SaaS website builder platform, has successfully completed its $225 million share repurchase program, buying back approximately 3% of its outstanding shares at an average price of $134.20 each. This move comes after the Board of Directors’ approval in August 2023 and underscores the company’s commitment to growth and shareholder value.

