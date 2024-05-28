News & Insights

Wix Finalizes $225 Million Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 11:26 am EDT

Wix (WIX) has released an update.

Wix.com Ltd., a leading global SaaS website builder platform, has successfully completed its $225 million share repurchase program, buying back approximately 3% of its outstanding shares at an average price of $134.20 each. This move comes after the Board of Directors’ approval in August 2023 and underscores the company’s commitment to growth and shareholder value.

