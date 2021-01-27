WIX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $245.00, changing hands as low as $236.90 per share. Wix.com Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIX's low point in its 52 week range is $76.8109 per share, with $319.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $247.54.

