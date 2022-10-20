Wix Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wix (WIX) said its Board has authorized a share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to $300 million of its ordinary shares. The company noted that the repurchase program, as well as last year's $200 million share repurchase along with other initiatives, demonstrates the Board's ongoing focus on offsetting dilution associated with stock-based compensation, reducing share count over time and increasing shareholder value.

"We remain confident in our ability to generate free cash flow as laid out in our three-year plan, enabling us to continue to invest in our strategic initiatives while also returning capital to shareholders," said Lior Shemesh, Wix CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.