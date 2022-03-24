WIX Adds Amazon MCF App for Seamless Fulfillment of Order

Wix.com WIX recently collaborated with Amazon AMZN to allow its e-commerce merchants to easily and seamlessly fulfill their orders, leveraging Amazon's Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF).



MCF is an order fulfillment service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.

What Does Wix Multi-Channel Fulfillment Offer?

With the help of this collaboration, Wix has upgraded its SaaS platform to integrate Amazon’s MCF service.

In today’s world, hassle-free shipping and delivery are critical for businesses to succeed. Following the partnership with Amazon MCF, Wix merchants have access to superior packing, handling and fast shipping at their fingertips, thereby reducing the complexities business owners face in satisfying orders on their own. This will eventually help merchants to focus on their business scalability and growth.



Irrespective of whether they sell on Amazon, Wix eCommerce merchants in the United States can now download the Amazon MCF app to their Wix store.



The new MCF app helps merchants make crucial improvements to their customer experience, such as providing shoppers accurate delivery dates at checkout, automatic tracking emails, and on-time, low-cost delivery. They also give access to Amazon's fulfillment network, operational know-how, reduced fulfillment costs and expedited order delivery with one- and two-day shipping options.



Other key benefits for Wix ecommerce merchants using the Amazon MCF app include fulfilling orders 24/7 with fast shipping, leveraging Amazon MCF’s fulfillment network with more than 200 fulfillment centers and automatic inventory placement.



By tapping into Amazon’s massive fulfillment network, merchants will also have the flexibility to customize shipping prices for customers, with the ability to offer flat rates or free shipping rather than the Amazon rate. In addition, they will be able to share shipment confirmation and tracking details for any carrier with customers, providing visibility over the entire delivery journey.



This latest integration builds upon Wix's existing support for Amazon, where merchants can augment their sales strategy by connecting their Wix eCommerce store to sell on AMZN. Amazon MCF and Amazon Shop are available to Wix eCommerce merchants in the United States.



Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wix offers web development, design, solutions and apps via an online platform that enables businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to create a solid digital presence. Its user-friendly applications and cloud-based platform have helped in client growth.



The company’s management anticipates registered users to increase as the company expands shipping partners and adds enhanced features. Its product innovations and partnership deals are expected to expand the user base, which can drive the top line in the long haul.



Last month, Wix collaborated with Yellow Pages Limited to help the latter strengthen its website offerings. The partnership plans to build an attractive website for small- and medium-sized businesses, making it easy to add additional features, including e-commerce and online booking. These websites will offer a variety of services, from e-commerce to information. They can be optimized for search engines and will have a range of interactive tools to rev up the visitor experience.



Shares of Wix have plunged 65.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 9.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Wix carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI and NETGEAR NTGR.



