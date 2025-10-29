Wiwynn (TWSE:6669) Price Target Increased by 16.46% to 4,669.33

The average one-year price target for Wiwynn (TWSE:6669) has been revised to NT$4,669.33 / share. This is an increase of 16.46% from the prior estimate of NT$4,009.24 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$2,262.40 to a high of NT$6,363.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.61% from the latest reported closing price of NT$4,110.00 / share.

Wiwynn Maintains 1.81% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.81%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wiwynn. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6669 is 0.43%, an increase of 40.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 15,105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,493K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6669 by 43.09% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 1,396K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares , representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6669 by 9.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6669 by 38.78% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 994K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6669 by 25.98% over the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 805K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6669 by 31.53% over the last quarter.

