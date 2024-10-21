WITZ Corp. Reports Robust Financial Growth

WITZ Corp. (JP:4440) has released an update.

WITZ Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the year ended August 31, 2024, with net sales rising by 39% and profit attributable to owners more than doubling from the previous year. The company also increased its annual dividend to 14 yen per share, reflecting its strong financial position. Looking ahead, WITZ forecasts continued growth in net sales and operating profit for the upcoming year.

