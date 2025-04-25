Witnessing An Insider Decision, Yael Cosset Exercises Options Valued At $1.30M At Kroger

Highlighted on April 24, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Cosset, Executive Vice President at Kroger (NYSE:KR), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Cosset, Executive Vice President at Kroger, exercising stock options for 30,000 shares of KR. The total transaction was valued at $1,303,372.

Kroger shares are currently trading down by 1.68%, with a current price of $70.15 as of Friday morning. This brings the total value of Cosset's 30,000 shares to $1,303,372.

Delving into Kroger's Background

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with more than 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The company also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Kroger: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Kroger's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 23.09% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 0.91, Kroger showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, Kroger faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 19.44 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.35 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.76, Kroger presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for KR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

