Witness A Substantial Acquisition As Kord Nichols Acquires Red Rock Resorts Stock Options Worth $35K

A substantial insider move unfolded on February 19, as Nichols, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), reported the acquisition of stock options for 43,843 shares in an SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Nichols, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at Red Rock Resorts, acquired 43,843 stock options for RRR with an exercise price of $52.1 per share.

As of Wednesday morning, Red Rock Resorts shares are down by 0.0%, with a current price of $52.91. This implies that Nichols's 43,843 shares have a value of $35,512.

Discovering Red Rock Resorts: A Closer Look

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development, and management company. The company mainly develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Breaking Down Red Rock Resorts's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 60.78%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Red Rock Resorts's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.49.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Red Rock Resorts's P/E ratio of 20.91 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.83 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.71, Red Rock Resorts presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Red Rock Resorts's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.