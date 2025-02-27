Witness A Substantial Acquisition As JEFFREY JOERRES Acquires Western Union Stock Options Worth $43K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing, JEFFREY JOERRES, Board Member at Western Union (NYSE:WU), made a strategic move by acquiring company stock options on February 26,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, JOERRES, Board Member at Western Union, acquired stock options for 433,037 shares of WU. These options provide JOERRES with the right to purchase the company's stock at $10.64 per share.

The Thursday morning update indicates Western Union shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $10.74. At this value, JOERRES's 433,037 shares are worth $43,260.

All You Need to Know About Western Union

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 600,000 outside agents. The company handled over 270 million transactions in 2023 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

A Deep Dive into Western Union's Financials

Revenue Growth: Western Union's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 37.47%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Western Union's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.14. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, Western Union faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Western Union's P/E ratio of 3.92 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.87, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 3.62 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Western Union's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.